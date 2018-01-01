Clutch Auto Ltd.
|BSE: 505052
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: CLUTCHAUTO
|ISIN Code: INE779B01019
|BSE LIVE 15:25 | 29 Feb
|Clutch Auto Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 15:31 | 10 Jun
|Clutch Auto Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|6.32
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.65
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|6.32
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6.32
|Sell Qty
|900.00
About Clutch Auto Ltd.
Clutch Auto (CAL) was incorporated in May '71 in New Delhi, promoted by Vijay Krishna Mehta, a technocrat entrepreneur. The company manufactures clutches, components and spares for the automotive sector, with an annual installed capacity of 5 lac and 3 lac respectively. It came out with a rights issue in Dec.'93, to finance the modernisation and expansion programmes and to improve the productiv...> More
Clutch Auto Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|12
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-127.10
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.05
Clutch Auto Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar 2016
|Mar 2015
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|13
|11.21
|15.97
|Other Income
|0.01
|2.33
|-99.57
|Total Income
|13.02
|13.55
|-3.91
|Total Expenses
|52.04
|174.41
|-70.16
|Operating Profit
|-39.03
|-160.86
|75.74
|Net Profit
|-40.81
|-176.09
|76.82
|Equity Capital
|18.76
|18.76
|-
Clutch Auto Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Spectra Inds.
|22.60
|-2.80
|16.00
|Hind.Hardy Spice
|100.00
|-3.85
|15.00
|Galaxy Bearings
|41.15
|0.00
|13.09
|Clutch Auto
|6.32
|-4.96
|11.86
|Jagan Lamps
|17.00
|-0.87
|11.73
|Autopal Inds.
|32.55
|5.00
|11.39
|Lumax Auto.Sys.
|13.10
|3.97
|9.69
Clutch Auto Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Clutch Auto Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.06%
|-0.84%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.56%
|-0.81%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.62%
|1.02%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.00%
|4.39%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.65%
|16.17%
|3 Year
|-62.82%
|NA
|16.72%
|18.43%
Clutch Auto Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.32
|
|6.32
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.32
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.32
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.32
|All TIME Low/High
|3.10
|
|195.00
