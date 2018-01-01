CMI Ltd.
|BSE: 517330
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: CMICABLES
|ISIN Code: INE981B01011
|BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar
|238.25
|
0.40
(0.17%)
|
OPEN
239.50
|
HIGH
241.00
|
LOW
230.95
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|237.00
|
1.05
(0.45%)
|
OPEN
238.25
|
HIGH
241.70
|
LOW
230.00
|OPEN
|239.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|237.85
|VOLUME
|2884
|52-Week high
|308.00
|52-Week low
|161.10
|P/E
|15.71
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|358
|Buy Price
|235.60
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|238.00
|Sell Qty
|42.00
About CMI Ltd.
CMI Limited is in the business of manufacturing Jelly Filled Telecom Cables (JFTC) and now it is chaired by H V Navani. During 1992-93, it has embarked upon an expansion of JFTC to 5 lac ckm p.a. at the exising factory at Faridabad. The cost of the project Rs 5.95 crores has been financed by existing shareholders, Internal accruals and public issue. During 1995-96, it has completed its expansio...> More
CMI Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|358
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|15.17
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|15.71
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Dec 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.41
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|81.29
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.93
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
CMI Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|134.49
|74.72
|79.99
|Other Income
|0.59
|1.39
|-57.55
|Total Income
|135.07
|76.11
|77.47
|Total Expenses
|115.26
|65.57
|75.78
|Operating Profit
|19.81
|10.54
|87.95
|Net Profit
|6.84
|2.06
|232.04
|Equity Capital
|15.03
|14.78
|-
CMI Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Vindhya Telelink
|1019.90
|2.50
|1208.58
|Aksh Optifibre
|32.55
|2.36
|529.46
|Universal Cables
|136.95
|2.24
|475.22
|CMI
|238.25
|0.17
|358.09
|Diamond Power
|11.73
|-1.84
|316.37
|Paramount Comm.
|13.95
|-0.36
|199.35
|B.C. Power
|164.20
|-0.61
|193.10
CMI Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
CMI Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.45%
|-4.45%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-7.67%
|0.64%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-9.15%
|-6.14%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|14.21%
|19.76%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|39.94%
|36.40%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|140.41%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
CMI Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|230.95
|
|241.00
|Week Low/High
|226.00
|
|250.00
|Month Low/High
|226.00
|
|276.00
|YEAR Low/High
|161.10
|
|308.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.20
|
|424.00
