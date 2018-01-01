JUST IN
CMI Ltd.

BSE: 517330 Sector: Engineering
NSE: CMICABLES ISIN Code: INE981B01011
BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar 238.25 0.40
(0.17%)
OPEN

239.50

 HIGH

241.00

 LOW

230.95
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 237.00 1.05
(0.45%)
OPEN

238.25

 HIGH

241.70

 LOW

230.00
About CMI Ltd.

CMI Ltd

CMI Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   358
EPS - TTM () [*S] 15.17
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.71
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Dec 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.41
Book Value / Share () [*S] 81.29
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.93
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

CMI Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 134.49 74.72 79.99
Other Income 0.59 1.39 -57.55
Total Income 135.07 76.11 77.47
Total Expenses 115.26 65.57 75.78
Operating Profit 19.81 10.54 87.95
Net Profit 6.84 2.06 232.04
Equity Capital 15.03 14.78 -
CMI Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vindhya Telelink 1019.90 2.50 1208.58
Aksh Optifibre 32.55 2.36 529.46
Universal Cables 136.95 2.24 475.22
CMI 238.25 0.17 358.09
Diamond Power 11.73 -1.84 316.37
Paramount Comm. 13.95 -0.36 199.35
B.C. Power 164.20 -0.61 193.10
CMI Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 43.55
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 11.18
Insurance 0.12
Mutual Funds 2.41
Indian Public 26.11
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.55
CMI Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.45% -4.45% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -7.67% 0.64% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -9.15% -6.14% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 14.21% 19.76% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 39.94% 36.40% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 140.41% NA 17.24% 19.02%

CMI Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 230.95
241.00
Week Low/High 226.00
250.00
Month Low/High 226.00
276.00
YEAR Low/High 161.10
308.00
All TIME Low/High 1.20
424.00

Browse STOCK Companies

