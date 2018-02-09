JUST IN
CMI FPE Ltd.

BSE: 500147 Sector: Engineering
NSE: FLATPROD ISIN Code: INE515A01019
BSE LIVE 13:36 | 12 Mar 901.00 -11.55
(-1.27%)
OPEN

912.55

 HIGH

944.00

 LOW

890.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan CMI FPE Ltd Not listed in NSE
About CMI FPE Ltd.

CMI FPE Ltd

Incorporated in 1986, Flat Products Equipments (I) (FPL) was promoted by T R Mehta. FPL came out with a rights issue in Dec.'95 to increase the manufacturing capacity to construct industrial sheds at Taloja, and factory at Andheri, Mumbai; to construct fullfledged factory at Silvassa in the Union Territory at Dadra & Nagar Haveli; to set up designing offices at Delhi / Calcutta and to meet working...> More

CMI FPE Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   445
EPS - TTM () [*S] 21.41
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 42.08
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Jul 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 316.59
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.85
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

CMI FPE Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 116.86 49.75 134.89
Other Income 1.22 2.99 -59.2
Total Income 118.07 52.74 123.87
Total Expenses 111.29 41.09 170.84
Operating Profit 6.78 11.65 -41.8
Net Profit 3 9.54 -68.55
Equity Capital 4.94 4.94 -
CMI FPE Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Wendt India 2592.25 -0.91 518.45
TIL 475.00 -0.01 476.42
Orient Abrasives 39.00 -1.27 466.44
CMI FPE Ltd 901.00 -1.27 445.09
Kabra Extrusion 122.00 -2.05 389.18
Hercules Hoists 119.40 -0.91 382.08
Artson Engg. 77.70 0.26 286.71
CMI FPE Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.98
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.79
CMI FPE Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.91% NA -0.07% -1.01%
1 Month -10.17% NA -1.68% -0.98%
3 Month -8.11% NA 1.49% 0.85%
6 Month 38.40% NA 4.86% 4.21%
1 Year 49.87% NA 16.50% 15.97%
3 Year 121.38% NA 16.56% 18.23%

CMI FPE Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 890.00
944.00
Week Low/High 890.00
1000.00
Month Low/High 889.00
1050.00
YEAR Low/High 470.10
1389.00
All TIME Low/High 10.75
1985.00

