CMI FPE Ltd.
|BSE: 500147
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: FLATPROD
|ISIN Code: INE515A01019
|BSE LIVE 13:36 | 12 Mar
|901.00
|
-11.55
(-1.27%)
|
OPEN
912.55
|
HIGH
944.00
|
LOW
890.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|CMI FPE Ltd Not listed in NSE
About CMI FPE Ltd.
Incorporated in 1986, Flat Products Equipments (I) (FPL) was promoted by T R Mehta. FPL came out with a rights issue in Dec.'95 to increase the manufacturing capacity to construct industrial sheds at Taloja, and factory at Andheri, Mumbai; to construct fullfledged factory at Silvassa in the Union Territory at Dadra & Nagar Haveli; to set up designing offices at Delhi / Calcutta and to meet working...> More
CMI FPE Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|445
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|21.41
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|42.08
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Jul 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|316.59
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.85
CMI FPE Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|116.86
|49.75
|134.89
|Other Income
|1.22
|2.99
|-59.2
|Total Income
|118.07
|52.74
|123.87
|Total Expenses
|111.29
|41.09
|170.84
|Operating Profit
|6.78
|11.65
|-41.8
|Net Profit
|3
|9.54
|-68.55
|Equity Capital
|4.94
|4.94
|-
CMI FPE Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Wendt India
|2592.25
|-0.91
|518.45
|TIL
|475.00
|-0.01
|476.42
|Orient Abrasives
|39.00
|-1.27
|466.44
|CMI FPE Ltd
|901.00
|-1.27
|445.09
|Kabra Extrusion
|122.00
|-2.05
|389.18
|Hercules Hoists
|119.40
|-0.91
|382.08
|Artson Engg.
|77.70
|0.26
|286.71
CMI FPE Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.91%
|NA
|-0.07%
|-1.01%
|1 Month
|-10.17%
|NA
|-1.68%
|-0.98%
|3 Month
|-8.11%
|NA
|1.49%
|0.85%
|6 Month
|38.40%
|NA
|4.86%
|4.21%
|1 Year
|49.87%
|NA
|16.50%
|15.97%
|3 Year
|121.38%
|NA
|16.56%
|18.23%
CMI FPE Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|890.00
|
|944.00
|Week Low/High
|890.00
|
|1000.00
|Month Low/High
|889.00
|
|1050.00
|YEAR Low/High
|470.10
|
|1389.00
|All TIME Low/High
|10.75
|
|1985.00
