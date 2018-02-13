JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Coastal Corporation Ltd

Coastal Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 501831 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE377E01016
BSE LIVE 11:01 | 28 Feb 88.30 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

88.30

 HIGH

88.30

 LOW

88.30
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Coastal Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 88.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 88.30
VOLUME 650
52-Week high 88.30
52-Week low 37.75
P/E 1.22
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 22
Buy Price 88.30
Buy Qty 69896.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 88.30
CLOSE 88.30
VOLUME 650
52-Week high 88.30
52-Week low 37.75
P/E 1.22
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 22
Buy Price 88.30
Buy Qty 69896.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Coastal Corporation Ltd.

Coastal Corporation Ltd

Coastal Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   22
EPS - TTM () [*S] 72.20
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 1.22
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.70
Book Value / Share () [*S] 264.95
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Coastal Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 152.2 128.49 18.45
Other Income 11.47 5.97 92.13
Total Income 163.67 134.45 21.73
Total Expenses 148.51 124.76 19.04
Operating Profit 15.16 9.7 56.29
Net Profit 7.31 4.19 74.46
Equity Capital 2.54 2.54 -
> More on Coastal Corporation Ltd Financials Results

Coastal Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tirupati Starch 38.15 -1.93 23.23
Swasti Vin. Art 5.75 3.60 23.00
Kaarya Facilit. 48.20 -6.86 22.56
Coastal Corporat 88.30 0.00 22.43
Orient Beverages 96.05 -1.89 20.75
Choksi Laborator 29.15 -2.02 20.32
Rammaica (India) 20.90 2.70 19.92
> More on Coastal Corporation Ltd Peer Group

Coastal Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 32.67
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 38.25
Custodians 0.00
Other 29.08
> More on Coastal Corporation Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Coastal Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.02% -0.95%
1 Month NA NA -1.59% -0.92%
3 Month NA NA 1.58% 0.90%
6 Month NA NA 4.96% 4.26%
1 Year NA NA 16.61% 16.04%
3 Year NA NA 16.67% 18.29%

Coastal Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 88.30
88.30
Week Low/High 0.00
88.30
Month Low/High 88.30
88.00
YEAR Low/High 37.75
88.00
All TIME Low/High 10.55
88.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Coastal Corporation: