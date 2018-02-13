Coastal Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 501831
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE377E01016
|BSE LIVE 11:01 | 28 Feb
|88.30
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
88.30
|
HIGH
88.30
|
LOW
88.30
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Coastal Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|88.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|88.30
|VOLUME
|650
|52-Week high
|88.30
|52-Week low
|37.75
|P/E
|1.22
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|88.30
|Buy Qty
|69896.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1.22
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|88.30
|CLOSE
|88.30
|VOLUME
|650
|52-Week high
|88.30
|52-Week low
|37.75
|P/E
|1.22
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|88.30
|Buy Qty
|69896.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1.22
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22.43
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Coastal Corporation Ltd.
Coastal Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|22
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|72.20
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|1.22
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.70
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|264.95
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.33
Announcement
-
Submission Of Un- Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30.09.2017
-
Coastal Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|152.2
|128.49
|18.45
|Other Income
|11.47
|5.97
|92.13
|Total Income
|163.67
|134.45
|21.73
|Total Expenses
|148.51
|124.76
|19.04
|Operating Profit
|15.16
|9.7
|56.29
|Net Profit
|7.31
|4.19
|74.46
|Equity Capital
|2.54
|2.54
|-
Coastal Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Tirupati Starch
|38.15
|-1.93
|23.23
|Swasti Vin. Art
|5.75
|3.60
|23.00
|Kaarya Facilit.
|48.20
|-6.86
|22.56
|Coastal Corporat
|88.30
|0.00
|22.43
|Orient Beverages
|96.05
|-1.89
|20.75
|Choksi Laborator
|29.15
|-2.02
|20.32
|Rammaica (India)
|20.90
|2.70
|19.92
Coastal Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Coastal Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.02%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.59%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.58%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.96%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.61%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.67%
|18.29%
Coastal Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|88.30
|
|88.30
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|88.30
|Month Low/High
|88.30
|
|88.00
|YEAR Low/High
|37.75
|
|88.00
|All TIME Low/High
|10.55
|
|88.00
Quick Links for Coastal Corporation:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices