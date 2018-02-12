Coastal Roadways Ltd.
About Coastal Roadways Ltd.
Coastal Roadways(CRL), the Kolkatta based company is incorporated in 1968 by the Todis engaged in the transportation of heavy and odd size cargo, The company has a carrying capacity in excess of 4000 tons has over the years, built up a large fleet comprising heavy vehicles, light vehicles, trailers and loaders with a network of 6 zonal offices and 69 branches located in all major business centres ...> More
Coastal Roadways Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|9.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Jul 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|34.12
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.58
Coastal Roadways Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|13.05
|12.26
|6.44
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.08
|-87.5
|Total Income
|13.06
|12.34
|5.83
|Total Expenses
|12.24
|11.5
|6.43
|Operating Profit
|0.82
|0.84
|-2.38
|Net Profit
|0.09
|0.07
|28.57
|Equity Capital
|4.15
|4.15
|-
Coastal Roadways Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Corporate Courie
|19.90
|-2.21
|14.33
|Inter State Oil
|25.50
|-0.58
|12.72
|Balurghat Tech
|5.03
|-4.91
|9.15
|Coastal Roadways
|19.90
|-4.78
|8.26
|Rajas. Petro Syn
|4.60
|4.55
|7.45
|Frontline Corp.
|12.00
|-3.77
|6.00
|Asis Logistics
|4.73
|4.88
|3.55
Coastal Roadways Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Coastal Roadways Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-39.70%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Coastal Roadways Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|19.90
|
|19.90
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|19.90
|Month Low/High
|19.90
|
|20.00
|YEAR Low/High
|18.05
|
|35.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.80
|
|47.00
