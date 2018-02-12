JUST IN
Coastal Roadways Ltd.

BSE: 520131 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE229E01019
BSE 14:51 | 22 Feb 19.90 -1.00
(-4.78%)
OPEN

19.90

 HIGH

19.90

 LOW

19.90
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Coastal Roadways Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 19.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 20.90
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 34.55
52-Week low 18.05
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Coastal Roadways Ltd.

Coastal Roadways Ltd

Coastal Roadways(CRL), the Kolkatta based company is incorporated in 1968 by the Todis engaged in the transportation of heavy and odd size cargo, The company has a carrying capacity in excess of 4000 tons has over the years, built up a large fleet comprising heavy vehicles, light vehicles, trailers and loaders with a network of 6 zonal offices and 69 branches located in all major business centres ...> More

Coastal Roadways Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   9.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Jul 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 34.12
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.58
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Coastal Roadways Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 13.05 12.26 6.44
Other Income 0.01 0.08 -87.5
Total Income 13.06 12.34 5.83
Total Expenses 12.24 11.5 6.43
Operating Profit 0.82 0.84 -2.38
Net Profit 0.09 0.07 28.57
Equity Capital 4.15 4.15 -
Coastal Roadways Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Corporate Courie 19.90 -2.21 14.33
Inter State Oil 25.50 -0.58 12.72
Balurghat Tech 5.03 -4.91 9.15
Coastal Roadways 19.90 -4.78 8.26
Rajas. Petro Syn 4.60 4.55 7.45
Frontline Corp. 12.00 -3.77 6.00
Asis Logistics 4.73 4.88 3.55
Coastal Roadways Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.99
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 19.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.31
Coastal Roadways Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -39.70% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Coastal Roadways Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 19.90
19.90
Week Low/High 0.00
19.90
Month Low/High 19.90
20.00
YEAR Low/High 18.05
35.00
All TIME Low/High 3.80
47.00

