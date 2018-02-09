JUST IN
Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd.

BSE: 508571 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE788M01017
BSE LIVE 15:15 | 08 Mar 46.35 -2.40
(-4.92%)
OPEN

46.35

 HIGH

46.35

 LOW

46.35
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd.

Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd

Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -3.38
P/B Ratio () [*S] -13.71
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.02 0.01 100
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.05 -0.03 -66.67
Equity Capital 1.77 1.77 -
Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Asian Tea & Exp 16.70 -0.30 16.70
Tyroon Tea Co. 46.15 -0.11 15.69
V R Woodart 7.73 4.88 11.51
Cochin Malabar 46.35 -4.92 8.20
Bansisons Tea 9.05 4.62 5.73
Ledo Tea 66.45 -4.94 5.71
Rubber Products 6.45 4.20 2.64
Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.72
Banks/FIs 0.32
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 18.13
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 17.97
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.85
Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -14.17% NA 0.26% -0.81%
1 Month -5.41% NA -1.36% -0.78%
3 Month NA NA 1.83% 1.05%
6 Month NA NA 5.21% 4.41%
1 Year NA NA 16.89% 16.20%
3 Year -10.09% NA 16.96% 18.46%

Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 46.35
46.35
Week Low/High 46.35
54.00
Month Low/High 46.35
54.00
YEAR Low/High 27.40
54.00
All TIME Low/High 16.30
216.00

