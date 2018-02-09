You are here » Home
Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 508571
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE788M01017
|
BSE
LIVE
15:15 | 08 Mar
|
46.35
|
-2.40
(-4.92%)
|
OPEN
46.35
|
HIGH
46.35
|
LOW
46.35
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
|OPEN
|46.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|48.75
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|54.00
|52-Week low
|27.40
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|46.35
|Sell Qty
|11.00
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-14.17%
|NA
|0.26%
|-0.81%
|1 Month
|-5.41%
|NA
|-1.36%
|-0.78%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.83%
|1.05%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.21%
|4.41%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.89%
|16.20%
|3 Year
|-10.09%
|NA
|16.96%
|18.46%
Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|46.35
|
|46.35
|Week Low/High
|46.35
|
|54.00
|Month Low/High
|46.35
|
|54.00
|YEAR Low/High
|27.40
|
|54.00
|All TIME Low/High
|16.30
|
|216.00
