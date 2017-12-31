You are here » Home
Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd.
|BSE: 513353
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE105D01013
|
BSE
LIVE
15:15 | 12 Mar
|
118.30
|
-2.95
(-2.43%)
|
OPEN
121.30
|
HIGH
124.00
|
LOW
118.30
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|121.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|121.25
|VOLUME
|1810
|52-Week high
|214.00
|52-Week low
|77.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|93
|Buy Price
|118.30
|Buy Qty
|23.00
|Sell Price
|120.00
|Sell Qty
|343.00
|OPEN
|121.30
|CLOSE
|121.25
|VOLUME
|1810
|52-Week high
|214.00
|52-Week low
|77.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|93
|Buy Price
|118.30
|Buy Qty
|23.00
|Sell Price
|120.00
|Sell Qty
|343.00
About Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd.
Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd
Cochin Minerals and Rutile (CMRL), a company established in the late eighties, is in the business of manufacturing synthetic rutile and ferric chloride, a by-product. For this it has putup a plant at Aluva in Kerala. It came out with a public issue in 1991-92 to part-finance this project. The commercial production commenced in Jul 1993 after delayed for more than six months. To part-finance the co...> More
Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|43.38
|26.7
|62.47
|Other Income
|0.05
|-0.01
|600
|Total Income
|43.42
|26.69
|62.68
|Total Expenses
|41.31
|28
|47.54
|Operating Profit
|2.11
|-1.31
|261.07
|Net Profit
|0.32
|-2.17
|114.75
|Equity Capital
|7.83
|7.83
| -
Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd - Peer Group
Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-14.55%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|-28.06%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|-12.60%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|31.44%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.92%
|1 Year
|2.38%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.77%
|3 Year
|52.06%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.04%
Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|118.30
|
|124.00
|Week Low/High
|118.30
|
|144.00
|Month Low/High
|118.30
|
|168.00
|YEAR Low/High
|77.00
|
|214.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|348.00
Quick Links for Cochin Minerals & Rutile: