Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd.

BSE: 513353 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE105D01013
BSE LIVE 15:15 | 12 Mar 118.30 -2.95
(-2.43%)
OPEN

121.30

 HIGH

124.00

 LOW

118.30
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd.

Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd

Cochin Minerals and Rutile (CMRL), a company established in the late eighties, is in the business of manufacturing synthetic rutile and ferric chloride, a by-product. For this it has putup a plant at Aluva in Kerala. It came out with a public issue in 1991-92 to part-finance this project. The commercial production commenced in Jul 1993 after delayed for more than six months. To part-finance the co...> More

Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   93
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 25 Jun 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 84.25
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.40
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 43.38 26.7 62.47
Other Income 0.05 -0.01 600
Total Income 43.42 26.69 62.68
Total Expenses 41.31 28 47.54
Operating Profit 2.11 -1.31 261.07
Net Profit 0.32 -2.17 114.75
Equity Capital 7.83 7.83 -
Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kanchi Karpooram 236.55 -0.06 97.93
Narmada Gelatine 157.00 0.64 94.99
Nikhil Adhesives 242.00 -7.35 94.14
Cochin Minerals 118.30 -2.43 92.63
Bombay Oxygen 5680.50 5.00 85.21
Mysore Petro 124.20 -2.55 81.72
Alkali Metals 79.45 3.59 80.88
Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.64
Banks/FIs 1.57
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.10
Indian Public 36.78
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.91
Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -14.55% NA 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month -28.06% NA -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month -12.60% NA 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month 31.44% NA 5.47% 4.92%
1 Year 2.38% NA 17.18% 16.77%
3 Year 52.06% NA 17.24% 19.04%

Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 118.30
124.00
Week Low/High 118.30
144.00
Month Low/High 118.30
168.00
YEAR Low/High 77.00
214.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
348.00

