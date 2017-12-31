Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd

Cochin Minerals and Rutile (CMRL), a company established in the late eighties, is in the business of manufacturing synthetic rutile and ferric chloride, a by-product. For this it has putup a plant at Aluva in Kerala. It came out with a public issue in 1991-92 to part-finance this project. The commercial production commenced in Jul 1993 after delayed for more than six months. To part-finance the co...> More