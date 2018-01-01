You are here » Home » » Cochin Shipyard Ltd
Cochin Shipyard Ltd.
|BSE: 540678
|Sector: Others
|NSE: COCHINSHIP
|ISIN Code: INE704P01017
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|515.30
|
-1.55
(-0.30%)
|
OPEN
520.00
|
HIGH
520.95
|
LOW
511.15
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|514.90
|
-1.30
(-0.25%)
|
OPEN
519.40
|
HIGH
520.55
|
LOW
511.05
Cochin Shipyard Ltd. (COCHINSHIP) - Listing Info
|Key Dates
|Year Ending Month
|March
|AGM Date (Month)
|Jul
|Book Closure Date (Month)
|N.A.
|Listing Information
|Face Value Of Equity Shares
|10
|Market Lot Of Equity Shares
|1
|BSE Code
|540678
|NSE Code
|COCHINSHIP
|BSE Group
|B
|Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
|Sensex
|No
|Nifty
|No
|BSE 100
|No
|BSE 200
|No
|BSE 500
|No
|CNX 500
|No
|CNX Midcap
|No
|Listing On
|Listing On
|The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
