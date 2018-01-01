JUST IN
Cochin Shipyard Ltd.

BSE: 540678 Sector: Others
NSE: COCHINSHIP ISIN Code: INE704P01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 515.30 -1.55
(-0.30%)
OPEN

520.00

 HIGH

520.95

 LOW

511.15
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 514.90 -1.30
(-0.25%)
OPEN

519.40

 HIGH

520.55

 LOW

511.05
Cochin Shipyard Ltd. (COCHINSHIP) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Jul
Book Closure Date (Month) N.A.
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 10
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 540678
NSE Code COCHINSHIP
BSE Group B
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

