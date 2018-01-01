You are here » Home » » Cochin Shipyard Ltd
Cochin Shipyard Ltd.
|BSE: 540678
|Sector: Others
|NSE: COCHINSHIP
|ISIN Code: INE704P01017
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|515.30
|
-1.55
(-0.30%)
|
OPEN
520.00
|
HIGH
520.95
|
LOW
511.15
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|514.90
|
-1.30
(-0.25%)
|
OPEN
519.40
|
HIGH
520.55
|
LOW
511.05
Cochin Shipyard Ltd. (COCHINSHIP) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Cochin Shipyard
|515.30
|-0.30
|7004.99
|615.04
|113.76
|25.52
|20.19
|Reliance Nav.Eng
|35.10
|3.69
|2588.94
|53.99
|-166.31
|0.00
|-
|ABG Shipyard
|9.29
|-0.85
|92.60
|7.19
|-3724.10
|0.00
|-
|Hariyana Ship
|100.50
|-0.35
|62.01
|39.99
|2.46
|27.41
|3.67
|Bharati Defence
|5.98
|-4.93
|30.08
|8.33
|-68.30
|0.00
|-
|W I Shipyard
|0.88
|0.00
|25.93
|1.24
|-10.69
|0.00
|-
|Garware Marine
|4.55
|4.84
|2.63
|0.35
|0.07
|0.00
|-
