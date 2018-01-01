JUST IN
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.

BSE: 500830 Sector: Consumer
NSE: COLPAL ISIN Code: INE259A01022
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1042.65 3.35
(0.32%)
OPEN

1039.00

 HIGH

1052.50

 LOW

1032.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1043.95 6.30
(0.61%)
OPEN

1038.00

 HIGH

1053.50

 LOW

1034.60
OPEN 1039.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1039.30
VOLUME 183145
52-Week high 1175.50
52-Week low 936.00
P/E 45.21
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 28,360
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 1039.00
CLOSE 1039.30
VOLUME 183145
52-Week high 1175.50
52-Week low 936.00
P/E 45.21
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 28,360
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. (COLPAL) - Net Profit

Net Profit

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Profit (Rs crore)
ITC 270.00 10.60 4.09 10200.90
Hind. Unilever 1324.55 23.95 1.84 4490.00
Asian Paints 1130.95 3.20 0.28 1803.10
Dabur India 327.15 0.35 0.11 998.33
Godrej Consumer 1079.25 5.75 0.54 848.03
Marico 309.10 1.70 0.55 842.70
Titan Company 828.55 10.15 1.24 761.86
Colgate-Palm. 1042.65 3.35 0.32 577.43
Kansai Nerolac 494.80 10.80 2.23 505.94
Rajesh Exports 805.95 3.35 0.42 461.34
Berger Paints 246.05 -0.70 -0.28 446.45
P & G Hygiene 9415.45 37.30 0.40 432.73
PC Jeweller 338.40 1.60 0.48 430.53
Emami 1066.80 -16.95 -1.56 346.37
Whirlpool India 1563.95 31.35 2.05 310.49
Kajaria Ceramics 571.90 0.60 0.11 270.16
Gillette India 6560.15 14.75 0.23 253.08
Akzo Nobel 1793.85 37.00 2.11 247.00
United Breweries 1031.70 16.75 1.65 229.33
Bajaj Corp 460.85 -10.35 -2.20 220.96
