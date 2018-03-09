JUST IN
Colinz Laboratories Ltd.

BSE: 531210 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE923C01011
BSE 13:51 | 09 Mar 13.26 -0.69
(-4.95%)
OPEN

13.26

 HIGH

13.26

 LOW

13.26
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Colinz Laboratories Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 13.26
PREVIOUS CLOSE 13.95
VOLUME 99
52-Week high 21.65
52-Week low 13.26
P/E 53.04
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 13.26
Sell Qty 176.00
About Colinz Laboratories Ltd.

Colinz Laboratories Ltd

Colinz Laboratories Ltd was established in the year 1987. The company has modern manufacturing facility near Mumbai. It has full fledged In house testing / quality control laboratory. It has well experienced pharmacists / technical personnel in development dept / manufacturing. It has well qualified promoters with over 30 years of experience....> More

Colinz Laboratories Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.25
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 53.04
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 16.62
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.80
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Colinz Laboratories Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.95 1.7 14.71
Other Income 0.03 0.02 50
Total Income 1.98 1.72 15.12
Total Expenses 1.84 1.6 15
Operating Profit 0.14 0.12 16.67
Net Profit 0.06 0.02 200
Equity Capital 3.54 3.54 -
Colinz Laboratories Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ishita Drugs 22.00 4.02 6.58
Elder Projects 20.15 0.00 6.51
Unjha Formul. 13.99 1.38 6.27
Colinz Labs 13.26 -4.95 6.06
Chemo Pharma Lab 38.85 0.00 5.83
Zyden Gentec 0.87 -4.40 4.83
Saamya Biotech 1.89 0.00 4.70
Colinz Laboratories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 36.53
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 60.02
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.45
Colinz Laboratories Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.95% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -21.07% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -10.10% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 15.30% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Colinz Laboratories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.26
13.26
Week Low/High 13.26
14.00
Month Low/High 13.26
17.00
YEAR Low/High 13.26
22.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
24.00

