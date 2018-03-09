You are here » Home
» Company
» Colinz Laboratories Ltd
Colinz Laboratories Ltd.
|BSE: 531210
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE923C01011
|
BSE
13:51 | 09 Mar
|
13.26
|
-0.69
(-4.95%)
|
OPEN
13.26
|
HIGH
13.26
|
LOW
13.26
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Colinz Laboratories Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|13.26
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.95
|VOLUME
|99
|52-Week high
|21.65
|52-Week low
|13.26
|P/E
|53.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|13.26
|Sell Qty
|176.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|53.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|13.26
|CLOSE
|13.95
|VOLUME
|99
|52-Week high
|21.65
|52-Week low
|13.26
|P/E
|53.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|13.26
|Sell Qty
|176.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|53.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6.06
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Colinz Laboratories Ltd.
Colinz Laboratories Ltd
Colinz Laboratories Ltd was established in the year 1987. The company has modern manufacturing facility near Mumbai. It has full fledged In house testing / quality control laboratory. It has well experienced pharmacists / technical personnel in development dept / manufacturing. It has well qualified promoters with over 30 years of experience....> More
Colinz Laboratories Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Colinz Laboratories Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Colinz Laboratories Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.95
|1.7
|14.71
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.02
|50
|Total Income
|1.98
|1.72
|15.12
|Total Expenses
|1.84
|1.6
|15
|Operating Profit
|0.14
|0.12
|16.67
|Net Profit
|0.06
|0.02
|200
|Equity Capital
|3.54
|3.54
| -
Colinz Laboratories Ltd - Peer Group
Colinz Laboratories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Colinz Laboratories Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.95%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-21.07%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-10.10%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|15.30%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Colinz Laboratories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.26
|
|13.26
|Week Low/High
|13.26
|
|14.00
|Month Low/High
|13.26
|
|17.00
|YEAR Low/High
|13.26
|
|22.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|24.00
Quick Links for Colinz Laboratories: