Combat Drugs Ltd.

BSE: 524752 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE643N01012
BSE 09:36 | 12 Mar 24.70 -1.30
(-5.00%)
OPEN

24.70

 HIGH

24.70

 LOW

24.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Combat Drugs Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Combat Drugs Ltd.

Incorporated as a private limited company in Sep.'86, Combat Drugs (CDL) was converted into a public limited company in Jun.'92. The company was promoted by Suchit Mohan Lal and Ajay Karan. CDL came out with a public issue of 23.23 lac equity shares at par aggregating Rs 2.32 cr in Nov.'94. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance a Rs 3.25-cr project to expand the existing manu...> More

Combat Drugs Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   20
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.20
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 123.50
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.48
P/B Ratio () [*S] 9.96
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Combat Drugs Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.15 0.15 0
Other Income 0.28 -
Total Income 0.43 0.15 186.67
Total Expenses 0.32 0.21 52.38
Operating Profit 0.11 -0.05 320
Net Profit 0.11 -0.05 320
Equity Capital 8 8 -
Combat Drugs Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sandu Pharma. 33.60 -2.75 23.79
Biofil Chemicals 13.95 -2.79 22.70
Concord Drugs 25.95 -1.89 20.40
Combat Drugs 24.70 -5.00 19.76
Syncom Health 4.86 0.00 19.44
AAYUSH FOOD&HERB 54.10 -2.52 17.58
Roopa Inds. 15.00 0.00 11.80
Combat Drugs Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 8.19
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.52
Custodians 0.00
Other 67.29
Combat Drugs Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.85% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -9.85% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 130.84% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 160.55% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Combat Drugs Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 24.70
24.70
Week Low/High 24.70
27.00
Month Low/High 24.70
27.00
YEAR Low/High 7.46
27.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
225.00

