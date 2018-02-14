Combat Drugs Ltd.
|BSE: 524752
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE643N01012
|BSE 09:36 | 12 Mar
|24.70
|
-1.30
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
24.70
|
HIGH
24.70
|
LOW
24.70
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Combat Drugs Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|24.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|26.00
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|27.40
|52-Week low
|7.46
|P/E
|123.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|123.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Combat Drugs Ltd.
Incorporated as a private limited company in Sep.'86, Combat Drugs (CDL) was converted into a public limited company in Jun.'92. The company was promoted by Suchit Mohan Lal and Ajay Karan. CDL came out with a public issue of 23.23 lac equity shares at par aggregating Rs 2.32 cr in Nov.'94. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance a Rs 3.25-cr project to expand the existing manu...> More
Combat Drugs Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|20
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.20
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|123.50
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.48
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|9.96
Combat Drugs Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.15
|0.15
|0
|Other Income
|0.28
|-
|Total Income
|0.43
|0.15
|186.67
|Total Expenses
|0.32
|0.21
|52.38
|Operating Profit
|0.11
|-0.05
|320
|Net Profit
|0.11
|-0.05
|320
|Equity Capital
|8
|8
|-
Combat Drugs Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sandu Pharma.
|33.60
|-2.75
|23.79
|Biofil Chemicals
|13.95
|-2.79
|22.70
|Concord Drugs
|25.95
|-1.89
|20.40
|Combat Drugs
|24.70
|-5.00
|19.76
|Syncom Health
|4.86
|0.00
|19.44
|AAYUSH FOOD&HERB
|54.10
|-2.52
|17.58
|Roopa Inds.
|15.00
|0.00
|11.80
Combat Drugs Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Combat Drugs Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.85%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-9.85%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|130.84%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|160.55%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Combat Drugs Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|24.70
|
|24.70
|Week Low/High
|24.70
|
|27.00
|Month Low/High
|24.70
|
|27.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.46
|
|27.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|225.00
