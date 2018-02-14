Combat Drugs Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in Sep.'86, Combat Drugs (CDL) was converted into a public limited company in Jun.'92. The company was promoted by Suchit Mohan Lal and Ajay Karan. CDL came out with a public issue of 23.23 lac equity shares at par aggregating Rs 2.32 cr in Nov.'94. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance a Rs 3.25-cr project to expand the existing manu...> More