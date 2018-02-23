You are here » Home
Combat Drugs Ltd.
|BSE: 524752
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE643N01012
|
BSE
09:36 | 12 Mar
|
24.70
|
-1.30
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
24.70
|
HIGH
24.70
|
LOW
24.70
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Combat Drugs Ltd
|OPEN
|24.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|26.00
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|27.40
|52-Week low
|7.46
|P/E
|123.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Combat Drugs Ltd. (COMBATDRUGS) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|12-03-2018
|24.70
|24.70
|24.70
|24.70
|500
|1
|09-03-2018
|26.00
|26.00
|26.00
|26.00
|23
|2
|08-03-2018
|27.40
|27.40
|27.00
|27.00
|92489
|20
|07-03-2018
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|5200
|3
|06-03-2018
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|2930
|6
|05-03-2018
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|133
|4
|01-03-2018
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|568
|2
|28-02-2018
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|468
|3
|26-02-2018
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|7399
|5
|23-02-2018
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|20
|1
|22-02-2018
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|896
|4
|21-02-2018
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|306
|2
|20-02-2018
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|606
|4
|19-02-2018
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|1656
|4
|16-02-2018
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|478
|5
|15-02-2018
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|12714
|11
|12-02-2018
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|4010
|7
|09-02-2018
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|500
|1
|08-02-2018
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|1490
|3
|07-02-2018
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|27.40
|90
|1
Quick Links for Combat Drugs:
