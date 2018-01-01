JUST IN
Comfort Commotrade Ltd.

BSE: 534691 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE456N01019
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 11.20 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

11.20

 HIGH

11.42

 LOW

11.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Comfort Commotrade Ltd
OPEN 11.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 11.20
VOLUME 50776
52-Week high 39.50
52-Week low 11.20
P/E 3.06
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 11.20
Buy Qty 297.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Comfort Commotrade Ltd. (COMFORTCOMTRADE) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.37 1.11 1.67
Net Cash From Operating Activities -0.54 2.73 -0.45
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities 0.02 -2.06 -0.06
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities 0.36 -0.41 -0.05
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 -0.16 0.26 -0.56
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.21 1.37 1.11
