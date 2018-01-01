You are here » Home
Comfort Commotrade Ltd.
|BSE: 534691
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE456N01019
|
BSE
15:58 | 12 Mar
|
11.20
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
11.20
|
HIGH
11.42
|
LOW
11.20
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Comfort Commotrade Ltd
|OPEN
|11.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.20
|VOLUME
|50776
|52-Week high
|39.50
|52-Week low
|11.20
|P/E
|3.06
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|11.20
|Buy Qty
|297.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|11.20
|CLOSE
|11.20
|VOLUME
|50776
|52-Week high
|39.50
|52-Week low
|11.20
|P/E
|3.06
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|11.20
|Buy Qty
|297.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Comfort Commotrade Ltd. (COMFORTCOMTRADE) - Cash Flow
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents
|1.37
|1.11
|1.67
|Net Cash From Operating Activities
|-0.54
|2.73
|-0.45
|Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities
|0.02
|-2.06
|-0.06
|Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities
|0.36
|-0.41
|-0.05
|Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents
|-0.16
|0.26
|-0.56
|Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents
|1.21
|1.37
|1.11
