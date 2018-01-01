You are here » Home
Comfort Commotrade Ltd.
|BSE: 534691
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE456N01019
|
BSE
15:58 | 12 Mar
|
11.20
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
11.20
|
HIGH
11.42
|
LOW
11.20
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Comfort Commotrade Ltd
|OPEN
|11.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.20
|VOLUME
|50776
|52-Week high
|39.50
|52-Week low
|11.20
|P/E
|3.06
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|11.20
|Buy Qty
|297.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Comfort Commotrade Ltd. (COMFORTCOMTRADE) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|43.43
|43.43
|43.43
|43.43
|43.43
|Total Promoters
|43.43
|43.43
|43.43
|43.43
|43.43
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|56.57
|56.57
|56.57
|56.57
|56.57
|Indian Public
|51.17
|49.16
|49.61
|50.34
|49.90
|Others
|5.40
|7.41
|6.96
|6.23
|6.67
|Total Non Promoter
|56.57
|56.57
|56.57
|56.57
|56.57
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
