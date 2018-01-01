JUST IN
Comfort Commotrade Ltd.

BSE: 534691 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE456N01019
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 11.20 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

11.20

 HIGH

11.42

 LOW

11.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Comfort Commotrade Ltd
Comfort Commotrade Ltd. (COMFORTCOMTRADE) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 43.43 43.43 43.43 43.43 43.43
Total Promoters 43.43 43.43 43.43 43.43 43.43
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 56.57 56.57 56.57 56.57 56.57
Indian Public 51.17 49.16 49.61 50.34 49.90
Others 5.40 7.41 6.96 6.23 6.67
Total Non Promoter 56.57 56.57 56.57 56.57 56.57
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

