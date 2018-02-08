Comfort Intech Ltd.
|BSE: 531216
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE819A01023
|BSE 15:22 | 12 Mar
|1.46
|
0.02
(1.39%)
|
OPEN
1.46
|
HIGH
1.46
|
LOW
1.46
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Comfort Intech Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.46
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.44
|VOLUME
|282696
|52-Week high
|1.93
|52-Week low
|0.56
|P/E
|11.23
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|47
|Buy Price
|1.46
|Buy Qty
|140503.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Comfort Intech Ltd.
Comfort Intech Limited is an India-based Non-Banking Finance company. The Company is engaged in providing inter corporate loans, personal loans, loans against shares and securities, loans against properties, trade financing, bills discounting, trading in shares, and securities and arbitrage business in stock, and commodity market. It also provides advisory services, syndicating loan proposals, pro...> More
Comfort Intech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|47
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.13
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|11.23
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|1.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|07 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.69
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|3.15
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.46
Announcement
-
-
Board Meeting Of Comfort Intech Limited To Be Held On 08/02/2018 And Closure Of Trading Window
-
10 Jan 2018
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
Regulation 33 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requ
-
-
Comfort Intech Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|7.69
|3.49
|120.34
|Other Income
|1.87
|-2.71
|169
|Total Income
|9.55
|0.77
|1140.26
|Total Expenses
|1.7
|1.37
|24.09
|Operating Profit
|7.86
|-0.59
|1432.2
|Net Profit
|5.31
|-0.67
|892.54
|Equity Capital
|31.99
|31.99
|-
Comfort Intech Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Abhinav Capital
|69.50
|-0.71
|48.09
|Shiv Om Invst &
|6.78
|-4.91
|47.43
|ASHARI AGENCIES
|55.00
|0.92
|47.19
|Comfort Intech
|1.46
|1.39
|46.71
|Pioneer Invest
|37.75
|-1.95
|46.43
|Amrapali Fincap
|33.40
|-9.85
|44.89
|RSD Finance
|69.00
|-3.23
|44.64
Comfort Intech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Comfort Intech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|7.35%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|5.04%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|30.36%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|94.67%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|84.81%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|14.06%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Comfort Intech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.46
|
|1.46
|Week Low/High
|1.36
|
|1.46
|Month Low/High
|1.25
|
|1.46
|YEAR Low/High
|0.56
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.06
|
|18.00
