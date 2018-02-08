JUST IN
Comfort Intech Ltd.

BSE: 531216 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE819A01023
BSE 15:22 | 12 Mar 1.46 0.02
(1.39%)
OPEN

1.46

 HIGH

1.46

 LOW

1.46
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Comfort Intech Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Comfort Intech Ltd.

Comfort Intech Ltd

Comfort Intech Limited is an India-based Non-Banking Finance company. The Company is engaged in providing inter corporate loans, personal loans, loans against shares and securities, loans against properties, trade financing, bills discounting, trading in shares, and securities and arbitrage business in stock, and commodity market. It also provides advisory services, syndicating loan proposals, pro...> More

Comfort Intech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   47
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.13
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.23
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   1.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.69
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.15
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.46
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Comfort Intech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 7.69 3.49 120.34
Other Income 1.87 -2.71 169
Total Income 9.55 0.77 1140.26
Total Expenses 1.7 1.37 24.09
Operating Profit 7.86 -0.59 1432.2
Net Profit 5.31 -0.67 892.54
Equity Capital 31.99 31.99 -
> More on Comfort Intech Ltd Financials Results

Comfort Intech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Abhinav Capital 69.50 -0.71 48.09
Shiv Om Invst & 6.78 -4.91 47.43
ASHARI AGENCIES 55.00 0.92 47.19
Comfort Intech 1.46 1.39 46.71
Pioneer Invest 37.75 -1.95 46.43
Amrapali Fincap 33.40 -9.85 44.89
RSD Finance 69.00 -3.23 44.64
> More on Comfort Intech Ltd Peer Group

Comfort Intech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.18
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 41.56
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.26
> More on Comfort Intech Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Comfort Intech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 7.35% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 5.04% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 30.36% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 94.67% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 84.81% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 14.06% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Comfort Intech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.46
1.46
Week Low/High 1.36
1.46
Month Low/High 1.25
1.46
YEAR Low/High 0.56
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.06
18.00

