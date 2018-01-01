You are here » Home
Commercial Syn Bags Ltd.
|BSE: 539986
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE073V01015
|
BSE
12:19 | 12 Mar
|
46.50
|
2.65
(6.04%)
|
OPEN
46.50
|
HIGH
46.50
|
LOW
46.50
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Commercial Syn Bags Ltd
|OPEN
|46.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|43.85
|VOLUME
|3000
|52-Week high
|63.90
|52-Week low
|41.00
|P/E
|9.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|55
|Buy Price
|44.00
|Buy Qty
|3000.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Commercial Syn Bags Ltd. (COMMERLSYNBAGS) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Sep 2017
|Mar 2017
|Sep 2016
|Jul 2016
|
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Indian
|52.18
|52.15
|52.15
|52.15
|
|Total Promoters
|52.18
|52.15
|52.15
|52.15
|
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Non-Institution
|47.82
|47.85
|47.85
|47.85
|
|Indian Public
|41.11
|41.35
|41.32
|43.53
|
|Others
|6.71
|6.50
|6.53
|4.32
|
|Total Non Promoter
|47.82
|47.85
|47.85
|47.85
|
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|
