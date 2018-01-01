JUST IN
Commercial Syn Bags Ltd.

BSE: 539986 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE073V01015
BSE 12:19 | 12 Mar 46.50 2.65
(6.04%)
OPEN

46.50

 HIGH

46.50

 LOW

46.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Commercial Syn Bags Ltd
Commercial Syn Bags Ltd. (COMMERLSYNBAGS) - Share Holding

(in %) Sep 2017 Mar 2017 Sep 2016 Jul 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 52.18 52.15 52.15 52.15
Total Promoters 52.18 52.15 52.15 52.15
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 47.82 47.85 47.85 47.85
Indian Public 41.11 41.35 41.32 43.53
Others 6.71 6.50 6.53 4.32
Total Non Promoter 47.82 47.85 47.85 47.85
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

