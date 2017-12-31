Commex Technology Ltd.
|BSE: 532342
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE354B01029
|BSE 15:14 | 12 Mar
|0.54
|
-0.02
(-3.57%)
|
OPEN
0.54
|
HIGH
0.54
|
LOW
0.54
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Commex Technology Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.54
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.56
|VOLUME
|2200
|52-Week high
|1.45
|52-Week low
|0.40
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.54
|Sell Qty
|28855.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Commex Technology Ltd.
The Company was incorporated on the 24th day of January 2000, under the name Global e-Com (India) Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public Limited Company with effect from 8th February 2000 and the name of the Company was changed to Global e-Com (India) Limited. Thereafter, on 11th day of April 2000, the Company name was again changed to `Balwas e-Com India Limited'. ...> More
Commex Technology Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|7.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|25 Sep 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|3.49
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.15
Commex Technology Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|26.09
|1.6
|1530.63
|Operating Profit
|-26.09
|-1.6
|-1530.63
|Net Profit
|-25.93
|-1.72
|-1407.56
|Equity Capital
|31.02
|33.81
|-
Commex Technology Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Info-Drive Softw
|0.15
|0.00
|9.83
|BNR Udyog
|30.70
|0.66
|9.21
|7Seas Enter.
|7.74
|4.88
|8.60
|Commex Tech.
|0.54
|-3.57
|8.38
|Cat Tech.
|1.04
|-4.59
|8.26
|N2N Technologies
|25.50
|-3.41
|8.24
|Shreejal Info
|1.06
|0.00
|7.95
Commex Technology Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Commex Technology Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-19.40%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-40.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|17.39%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-6.90%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-22.86%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-66.25%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Commex Technology Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.54
|
|0.54
|Week Low/High
|0.54
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|0.54
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.40
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.15
|
|57.00
