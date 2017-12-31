JUST IN
Commex Technology Ltd.

BSE: 532342 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE354B01029
BSE 15:14 | 12 Mar 0.54 -0.02
(-3.57%)
OPEN

0.54

 HIGH

0.54

 LOW

0.54
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Commex Technology Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Commex Technology Ltd.

Commex Technology Ltd

The Company was incorporated on the 24th day of January 2000, under the name Global e-Com (India) Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public Limited Company with effect from 8th February 2000 and the name of the Company was changed to Global e-Com (India) Limited. Thereafter, on 11th day of April 2000, the Company name was again changed to `Balwas e-Com India Limited'.

Commex Technology Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   7.00
Latest Dividend Date 25 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.49
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Commex Technology Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 26.09 1.6 1530.63
Operating Profit -26.09 -1.6 -1530.63
Net Profit -25.93 -1.72 -1407.56
Equity Capital 31.02 33.81 -
Commex Technology Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Info-Drive Softw 0.15 0.00 9.83
BNR Udyog 30.70 0.66 9.21
7Seas Enter. 7.74 4.88 8.60
Commex Tech. 0.54 -3.57 8.38
Cat Tech. 1.04 -4.59 8.26
N2N Technologies 25.50 -3.41 8.24
Shreejal Info 1.06 0.00 7.95
Commex Technology Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 38.33
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 18.45
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.66
Custodians 4.75
Other 16.79
Commex Technology Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -19.40% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -40.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 17.39% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -6.90% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -22.86% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -66.25% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Commex Technology Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.54
0.54
Week Low/High 0.54
1.00
Month Low/High 0.54
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.40
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.15
57.00

