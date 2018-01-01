You are here » Home
Competent Automobiles Ltd.
|BSE: 531041
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE823B01015
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
245.85
|
-0.80
(-0.32%)
|
OPEN
249.00
|
HIGH
253.95
|
LOW
244.25
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Competent Automobiles Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|249.00
|CLOSE
|246.65
|VOLUME
|619
|52-Week high
|334.95
|52-Week low
|161.20
|P/E
|1.82
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|151
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Competent Automobiles Ltd.
Competent Automobiles Ltd
Incorporated in 1985, Competent Automobiles Co belongs to a group of diversified companies with a group turnover of Rs 360 cr. It has been promoted by Ram Chopra, who has practical, industrial and business experience of over 20 years. Its major group companies include Competent Construction Company, Competent Exporters, Competent Film Enterprises and Competent Hotels Division.
Competent Automobiles Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Competent Automobiles Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|332.64
|362.82
|-8.32
|Other Income
|78.77
|0.05
|157440
|Total Income
|411.41
|362.86
|13.38
|Total Expenses
|321.44
|353.27
|-9.01
|Operating Profit
|89.98
|9.6
|837.29
|Net Profit
|73.04
|4.15
|1660
|Equity Capital
|6.15
|6.15
| -
Competent Automobiles Ltd - Peer Group
Competent Automobiles Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Competent Automobiles Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.84%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-20.83%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|0.27%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|11.24%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|45.91%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|134.37%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Competent Automobiles Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|244.25
|
|253.95
|Week Low/High
|231.20
|
|279.00
|Month Low/High
|231.20
|
|322.00
|YEAR Low/High
|161.20
|
|335.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.50
|
|335.00
