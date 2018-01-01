JUST IN
Competent Automobiles Ltd.

BSE: 531041 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE823B01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 245.85 -0.80
(-0.32%)
OPEN

249.00

 HIGH

253.95

 LOW

244.25
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Competent Automobiles Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Competent Automobiles Ltd.

Competent Automobiles Ltd

Incorporated in 1985, Competent Automobiles Co belongs to a group of diversified companies with a group turnover of Rs 360 cr. It has been promoted by Ram Chopra, who has practical, industrial and business experience of over 20 years. Its major group companies include Competent Construction Company, Competent Exporters, Competent Film Enterprises and Competent Hotels Division.

Competent Automobiles Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   151
EPS - TTM () [*S] 135.45
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 1.82
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.41
Book Value / Share () [*S] 195.38
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.26
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Competent Automobiles Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 332.64 362.82 -8.32
Other Income 78.77 0.05 157440
Total Income 411.41 362.86 13.38
Total Expenses 321.44 353.27 -9.01
Operating Profit 89.98 9.6 837.29
Net Profit 73.04 4.15 1660
Equity Capital 6.15 6.15 -
Competent Automobiles Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
J L Morison(I) 1334.70 -3.15 182.85
Sh.Global Trad. 1.60 -1.23 182.32
Modern India 43.00 0.00 161.47
Competent Auto 245.85 -0.32 151.20
Sicagen India 37.60 -0.79 148.78
Axtel Industries 91.20 -1.62 147.29
COSCO (India) 340.20 0.67 141.52
Competent Automobiles Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.92
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 17.54
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.54
Competent Automobiles Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.84% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -20.83% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 0.27% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 11.24% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 45.91% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 134.37% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Competent Automobiles Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 244.25
253.95
Week Low/High 231.20
279.00
Month Low/High 231.20
322.00
YEAR Low/High 161.20
335.00
All TIME Low/High 6.50
335.00

