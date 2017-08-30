JUST IN
Competent Automobiles Ltd.

BSE: 531041 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE823B01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 245.85 -0.80
(-0.32%)
249.00

253.95

244.25
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Competent Automobiles Ltd
OPEN 249.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 246.65
VOLUME 619
52-Week high 334.95
52-Week low 166.20
P/E 1.82
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 151
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Competent Automobiles Ltd. (COMPETENTAUTO) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE AGM DATE REMARKS
27-07-2017 AGM 29-08-2017 AGM of the Company shall held on August 29, 2017 and...
05-08-2016 AGM 31-08-2016 AGM 31.08.2016Competent Automobiles Company Ltd has ...
25-06-2015 AGM 31-07-2015 AGM : 31/07/2015Competent Automobiles Company Ltd ha...
04-06-2014 AGM 30-07-2014 AGM 30.07.2014Competent Automobiles Company Ltd has ...
04-07-2013 AGM 29-07-2013 AGM 29.07.2013Competent Automobiles Company Ltd has ...

