JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Compuage Infocom Ltd

Compuage Infocom Ltd.

BSE: 532456 Sector: Consumer
NSE: COMPINFO ISIN Code: INE070C01037
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 40.15 -2.00
(-4.74%)
OPEN

42.15

 HIGH

42.95

 LOW

40.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 40.20 -2.00
(-4.74%)
OPEN

42.20

 HIGH

42.50

 LOW

40.10
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 42.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 42.15
VOLUME 60480
52-Week high 64.85
52-Week low 21.35
P/E 11.91
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 236
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 40.05
Sell Qty 100.00
OPEN 42.15
CLOSE 42.15
VOLUME 60480
52-Week high 64.85
52-Week low 21.35
P/E 11.91
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 236
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 40.05
Sell Qty 100.00

Compuage Infocom Ltd. (COMPINFO) - Mutual Fund Holding

Stocks attracting Fund Managers
SCHEME Amount Invested (Rs cr) No of shares Net Asset (%)
No record found.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Compuage Infocom: