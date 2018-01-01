JUST IN
Compuage Infocom Ltd.

BSE: 532456 Sector: Consumer
NSE: COMPINFO ISIN Code: INE070C01037
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 40.15 -2.00
(-4.74%)
OPEN

42.15

 HIGH

42.95

 LOW

40.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 40.20 -2.00
(-4.74%)
OPEN

42.20

 HIGH

42.50

 LOW

40.10
OPEN 42.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 42.15
VOLUME 60480
52-Week high 64.85
52-Week low 21.35
P/E 11.91
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 236
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 40.05
Sell Qty 100.00
Compuage Infocom Ltd. (COMPINFO) - Market Capital

Market Cap

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) 52 Wk High 52 Wk Low MKT-CAP
(RS CR)
ITC 270.00 4.09 353.20 250.35 329383.78
Hind. Unilever 1324.55 1.84 1415.15 867.50 286698.84
Asian Paints 1130.95 0.28 1261.25 1026.80 108480.72
Titan Company 828.55 1.24 938.00 440.50 73558.67
Godrej Consumer 1079.25 0.54 1124.70 802.08 73529.30
Dabur India 327.15 0.11 368.00 265.05 57627.47
United Spirits 3137.15 5.50 4003.45 1831.25 45592.20
Marico 309.10 0.55 347.80 278.50 39898.63
P & G Hygiene 9415.45 0.40 9899.85 6667.95 30562.55
Colgate-Palm. 1042.65 0.32 1175.50 936.00 28360.08
United Breweries 1031.70 1.65 1242.70 715.80 27278.15
Kansai Nerolac 494.80 2.23 608.00 354.00 26664.77
Emami 1066.80 -1.56 1428.00 990.10 24216.36
Berger Paints 246.05 -0.28 285.75 222.50 23891.45
Rajesh Exports 805.95 0.42 872.30 534.10 23799.70
Gillette India 6560.15 0.23 7196.90 4057.95 21379.53
Whirlpool India 1563.95 2.05 1680.00 1020.00 19841.83
PC Jeweller 338.40 0.48 600.65 187.55 13345.14
Symphony 1796.90 0.39 2212.75 1153.75 12569.32
Kajaria Ceramics 571.90 0.11 787.55 536.00 9093.21
