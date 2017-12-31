Compucom Software Ltd.
|BSE: 532339
|Sector: Services
|NSE: COMPUSOFT
|ISIN Code: INE453B01029
|BSE 15:52 | 12 Mar
|12.24
|
-0.06
(-0.49%)
|
OPEN
12.26
|
HIGH
12.50
|
LOW
12.06
|NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|12.25
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
12.25
|
HIGH
12.50
|
LOW
12.15
|OPEN
|12.26
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.30
|VOLUME
|14319
|52-Week high
|21.90
|52-Week low
|10.56
|P/E
|34.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|97
|Buy Price
|12.24
|Buy Qty
|400.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|12.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.25
|VOLUME
|17323
|52-Week high
|21.85
|52-Week low
|10.55
|P/E
|34.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|97
|Buy Price
|12.30
|Buy Qty
|6167.00
|Sell Price
|12.35
|Sell Qty
|300.00
|OPEN
|12.26
|CLOSE
|12.30
|VOLUME
|14319
|52-Week high
|21.90
|52-Week low
|10.56
|P/E
|34.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|97
|Buy Price
|12.24
|Buy Qty
|400.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|12.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.25
|VOLUME
|17323
|52-Week high
|21.85
|52-Week low
|10.55
|P/E
|34.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|96.88
|Buy Price
|12.30
|Buy Qty
|6167.00
|Sell Price
|12.35
|Sell Qty
|300.00
About Compucom Software Ltd.
Incorporated in March 1995 as Geotech Software Private Ltd, the company later changed its name to Compucom Software Private Ltd during March 1999. Subsequently converted into a public limited company, it acquired its present name, Compucom Software Ltd (CSL). CSL's main activities are in the offshore business areas of telecom software and GIS software//conversion. Its current activities also in...> More
Compucom Software Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|97
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.35
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|34.97
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.81
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|16.62
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.74
Announcement
-
-
-
Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On 31.12.2017 (08.02.2018)
-
-
Intimation Of 04/2017-18 Board Meeting And Closure Of Trading Window
-
Compucom Software Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|10.1
|13.63
|-25.9
|Other Income
|0.5
|0.56
|-10.71
|Total Income
|10.6
|14.18
|-25.25
|Total Expenses
|4.63
|8.46
|-45.27
|Operating Profit
|5.97
|5.72
|4.37
|Net Profit
|2.14
|1.06
|101.89
|Equity Capital
|15.83
|-
Compucom Software Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|NIIT
|89.95
|1.98
|1498.57
|Zee Learn
|37.15
|-1.98
|1210.72
|Aptech
|292.50
|0.67
|1166.78
|Compucom Soft.
|12.24
|-0.49
|96.88
|Educomp Sol.
|5.20
|-2.80
|63.67
|Jetking Infotrai
|60.25
|-0.90
|35.61
|Everonn Educat.
|12.25
|-4.67
|29.46
Compucom Software Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Compucom Software Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.70%
|-5.04%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-13.19%
|-13.43%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-10.46%
|-12.19%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-19.69%
|-2.39%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-4.52%
|-6.84%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|18.03%
|21.29%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Compucom Software Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.06
|
|12.50
|Week Low/High
|12.06
|
|13.00
|Month Low/High
|12.06
|
|14.00
|YEAR Low/High
|10.56
|
|22.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.83
|
|34.00
Quick Links for Compucom Software:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices