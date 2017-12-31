JUST IN
Compucom Software Ltd.

BSE: 532339 Sector: Services
NSE: COMPUSOFT ISIN Code: INE453B01029
BSE 15:52 | 12 Mar 12.24 -0.06
(-0.49%)
OPEN

12.26

 HIGH

12.50

 LOW

12.06
NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 12.25 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

12.25

 HIGH

12.50

 LOW

12.15
OPEN 12.26
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.30
VOLUME 14319
52-Week high 21.90
52-Week low 10.56
P/E 34.97
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 97
Buy Price 12.24
Buy Qty 400.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 12.26
CLOSE 12.30
VOLUME 14319
52-Week high 21.90
52-Week low 10.56
P/E 34.97
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 97
Buy Price 12.24
Buy Qty 400.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Compucom Software Ltd.

Compucom Software Ltd

Compucom Software Ltd

Incorporated in March 1995 as Geotech Software Private Ltd, the company later changed its name to Compucom Software Private Ltd during March 1999. Subsequently converted into a public limited company, it acquired its present name, Compucom Software Ltd (CSL). CSL's main activities are in the offshore business areas of telecom software and GIS software//conversion. Its current activities also in...

Compucom Software Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   97
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.35
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 34.97
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.81
Book Value / Share () [*S] 16.62
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.74
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Compucom Software Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 10.1 13.63 -25.9
Other Income 0.5 0.56 -10.71
Total Income 10.6 14.18 -25.25
Total Expenses 4.63 8.46 -45.27
Operating Profit 5.97 5.72 4.37
Net Profit 2.14 1.06 101.89
Equity Capital 15.83 -
Compucom Software Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
NIIT 89.95 1.98 1498.57
Zee Learn 37.15 -1.98 1210.72
Aptech 292.50 0.67 1166.78
Compucom Soft. 12.24 -0.49 96.88
Educomp Sol. 5.20 -2.80 63.67
Jetking Infotrai 60.25 -0.90 35.61
Everonn Educat. 12.25 -4.67 29.46
Compucom Software Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 68.84
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.15
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.00
Compucom Software Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.70% -5.04% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -13.19% -13.43% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -10.46% -12.19% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -19.69% -2.39% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -4.52% -6.84% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 18.03% 21.29% 17.24% 19.01%

Compucom Software Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.06
12.50
Week Low/High 12.06
13.00
Month Low/High 12.06
14.00
YEAR Low/High 10.56
22.00
All TIME Low/High 0.83
34.00

