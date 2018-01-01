You are here » Home
» » Compucom Software Ltd
Compucom Software Ltd.
|BSE: 532339
|Sector: Services
|NSE: COMPUSOFT
|ISIN Code: INE453B01029
|
BSE
15:52 | 12 Mar
|
12.24
|
-0.06
(-0.49%)
|
OPEN
12.26
|
HIGH
12.50
|
LOW
12.06
|
NSE
15:27 | 12 Mar
|
12.25
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
12.25
|
HIGH
12.50
|
LOW
12.15
|OPEN
|12.26
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.30
|VOLUME
|14319
|52-Week high
|21.90
|52-Week low
|10.56
|P/E
|34.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|97
|Buy Price
|12.24
|Buy Qty
|400.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|12.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.25
|VOLUME
|17323
|52-Week high
|21.85
|52-Week low
|10.55
|P/E
|34.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|97
|Buy Price
|12.30
|Buy Qty
|6167.00
|Sell Price
|12.35
|Sell Qty
|300.00
|OPEN
|12.26
|CLOSE
|12.30
|VOLUME
|14319
|52-Week high
|21.90
|52-Week low
|10.56
|P/E
|34.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|97
|Buy Price
|12.24
|Buy Qty
|400.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|12.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.25
|VOLUME
|17323
|52-Week high
|21.85
|52-Week low
|10.55
|P/E
|34.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|96.88
|Buy Price
|12.30
|Buy Qty
|6167.00
|Sell Price
|12.35
|Sell Qty
|300.00
Filter:
Compucom Software Ltd. (COMPUSOFT) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|15.83
|15.83
|15.83
|Reserves
|108.34
|107.44
|101.43
|Total Shareholders Funds
|124.17
|123.27
|117.26
|Secured Loans
|13.59
|22.76
|21.78
|Unsecured Loans
|6.95
|6.92
|15.73
|Total Debt
|20.54
|29.68
|37.51
|Total Liabilities
|144.71
|152.95
|154.77
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|189.58
|189.32
|188.18
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|9.09
|9.10
|9.10
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sundry Debtors
|63.88
|64.44
|61.55
|Cash and Bank
|24.58
|28.79
|26.49
|Loans and Advances
|31.08
|28.41
|25.16
|Total Current Assets
|119.54
|121.64
|113.20
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|3.10
|8.55
|12.47
|Provisions
|12.96
|15.80
|15.01
|Net Current Assets
|103.48
|97.29
|85.72
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|144.70
|152.95
|154.76
Quick Links for Compucom Software: