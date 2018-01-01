JUST IN
Compucom Software Ltd.

BSE: 532339 Sector: Services
NSE: COMPUSOFT ISIN Code: INE453B01029
BSE 15:52 | 12 Mar 12.24 -0.06
(-0.49%)
OPEN

12.26

 HIGH

12.50

 LOW

12.06
NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 12.25 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

12.25

 HIGH

12.50

 LOW

12.15
Compucom Software Ltd. (COMPUSOFT) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 15.83 15.83 15.83
Reserves 108.34 107.44 101.43
Total Shareholders Funds 124.17 123.27 117.26
Secured Loans 13.59 22.76 21.78
Unsecured Loans 6.95 6.92 15.73
Total Debt 20.54 29.68 37.51
Total Liabilities 144.71 152.95 154.77
Application of Funds
Gross Block 189.58 189.32 188.18
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 9.09 9.10 9.10
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 0.00 0.00 0.00
Sundry Debtors 63.88 64.44 61.55
Cash and Bank 24.58 28.79 26.49
Loans and Advances 31.08 28.41 25.16
Total Current Assets 119.54 121.64 113.20
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 3.10 8.55 12.47
Provisions 12.96 15.80 15.01
Net Current Assets 103.48 97.29 85.72
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 144.70 152.95 154.76
