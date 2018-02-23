Computech International Ltd.
|BSE: 531224
|Sector: IT
|NSE: COMPUTECH
|ISIN Code: INE751A01028
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Computech International Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Computech International Ltd
Computech International Ltd. (COMPUTECH) - News Sector
-
Infosys to voluntarily delist from Euronext Paris, London exchanges
8.23 pm | 12 Mar 2018 | Press Trust of India
The proposed delisting is subject to approval from Euronext Paris SA and Euronext London Ltd
-
IT shares in focus; Tech Mahindra, Mastek hits fresh 52-week high
11.14 am | 12 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Mindtree, Hexaware Technologies, Sonata Software, Mastek and Zen Technologies have rallied more than 10% in past one month against 2% decline in Nifty...
-
IT shares in focus; Tech Mahindra, Mastek hits fresh 52-week high
11.14 am | 12 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Mindtree, Hexaware Technologies, Sonata Software, Mastek and Zen Technologies have rallied more than 10% in past one month against 2% decline in Nifty...
-
IT shares in focus; Tech Mahindra, Mastek hits fresh 52-week high
11.14 am | 12 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Mindtree, Hexaware Technologies, Sonata Software, Mastek and Zen Technologies have rallied more than 10% in past one month against 2% decline in Nifty...
-
IT shares in focus; Tech Mahindra, Mastek hits fresh 52-week high
11.14 am | 12 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Mindtree, Hexaware Technologies, Sonata Software, Mastek and Zen Technologies have rallied more than 10% in past one month against 2% decline in Nifty...
-
IT shares in focus; Tech Mahindra, Mastek hits fresh 52-week high
11.14 am | 12 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Mindtree, Hexaware Technologies, Sonata Software, Mastek and Zen Technologies have rallied more than 10% in past one month against 2% decline in Nifty...
-
Unlike Accenture & Cognizant, 'build internal scale' approach drives TCS
9.48 pm | 7 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
The JP Morgan report said the investment community had now accepted this conservativeness and culture consciousness practised by TCS
-
Infosys unveils technology and innovation hub in Indianapolis for employees
10.21 pm | 6 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Infosys on Tuesday inaugurated its Technology and Innovation Hub in Indianapolis, the capital city of the State of Indiana, in the US. First of the fo...
-
Infosys grants nearly 2 mn stock units to Salil Parekh, other key officials
8.18 pm | 5 Mar 2018 | Press Trust of India
Other members of the leadership team including CFO, M D Ranganath, Presidents Ravi Kumar S and Mohit Joshi have also been given stock units
-
Thomas Cook (India) rallies 10%; Quess Corp falls nearly 10% in intra-day
12.02 pm | 5 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Thomas Cook (India) rallied 10% to Rs 266 after the board of directors of the company has given consent to the management to explore the possibility o...
-
Vakrangee rebounds from 52-week low, up 5% after block deals
10.44 am | 5 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
The stock moved higher by 5% to 163, bouncing back 10% from its 52-week low of Rs 147 hit in early morning trade on the BSE
-
Infosys, Income Tax officials under CBI scanner for 'role' in I-T fraud
9.51 pm | 3 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
An email sent to Infosys did not elicit any response while the company executives could not be reached over the phone for their comments on this issue
-
Cognizant's shrinking workforce an alarm bell for India IT
8.54 pm | 1 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Newer skill demand, increasing automation and regulatory pressure to threaten India's position as a major talent base
-
Appirio CEO Chris Barbin to takeover as Global Culture Officer at Wipro
5.58 pm | 1 Mar 2018 | Press Trust of India
My job as GCO is to make sure our worker experience is just as ahead of the curve and a role model for our clients, Barbin said
-
Infosys gains for second straight day in weak market
3.25 pm | 28 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
The stock was up nearly 4% to Rs 1,189 on Wednesday in intra-day trade, extending its Tuesday's 0.6% gain on the BSE.
-
TCS iON to launch 'phygital' to offer vocational training across country
2.59 pm | 28 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
iON which started as a cloud service unit of TCS in 2011 has since grown to become one of the largest digital assessments
-
Gitanjali Gems, Vakrangee plunge 66% in one month
3.13 pm | 27 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
Gitanjali Gems hit a new low of Rs 22.45, down 5%, while Vakrangee locked in lower circuit for the seventh straight trading days, down 5% at Rs 172 on...
-
Tech Mahindra bets big on 5G services, sets up lab in Bengaluru with Intel
3.28 pm | 25 Feb 2018 | Press Trust of India
A large delegation of Tech Mahindra is going to the World Mobile Congress in Barcelona (staring from February 26) and intense discussions have been pl...
-
Tech Mahindra to invest $79 mn in Canada on AI, blockchain technologies
6.50 pm | 23 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
IT services provider Tech Mahindra will invest CAD 100 million in Canada over the next five years to establish a center of excellence which will work ...
-
Infosys shareholders approve appointment of Salil Parekh as CEO, MD
12.36 pm | 23 Feb 2018 | Press Trust of India
97.96 per cent shareholders through the physical ballot and electronic mode voted in favour of the appointment of Parekh
Quick Links for Computech International:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices