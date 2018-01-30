Computer Point Ltd.
|BSE: 507833
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE607B01012
|BSE LIVE 14:30 | 12 Mar
|0.99
|
-0.05
(-4.81%)
|
OPEN
0.99
|
HIGH
0.99
|
LOW
0.99
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Computer Point Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.99
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.04
|VOLUME
|400
|52-Week high
|2.10
|52-Week low
|0.75
|P/E
|12.38
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.99
|Buy Qty
|4600.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Computer Point Ltd.
The Company was incorporated on 14th September, 1984 and the Certificate of Commencement of Business was obtained on 23rd November, 1984. It was promoted by N.M.Javeri (former finance director of Burroughs Wellcome India, Ltd) and P. L. Ahuja (formerly an executive with Blue Star, Ltd.). The Company is a one stop supplier for all items required by the computer industry. The Company is engaged in d...> More
Computer Point Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.08
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|12.38
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|11.20
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.09
Computer Point Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|11.15
|-
|Other Income
|0.5
|-
|Total Income
|0.5
|11.15
|-95.52
|Total Expenses
|0.34
|11.09
|-96.93
|Operating Profit
|0.16
|0.07
|128.57
|Net Profit
|0.16
|0.07
|128.57
|Equity Capital
|30
|30
|-
Computer Point Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|VXL Instruments
|8.73
|4.30
|11.63
|Allied Computer.
|0.54
|-1.82
|10.25
|Vintron Info.
|0.55
|0.00
|4.31
|Computer Point
|0.99
|-4.81
|2.97
|Zenith Computers
|1.77
|-4.84
|2.74
|Crazy Infotech
|0.20
|0.00
|1.34
|Total Hospit.
|1.28
|0.00
|1.03
Computer Point Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Computer Point Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.18%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|-13.91%
|NA
|-1.44%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|-7.48%
|NA
|1.74%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.12%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|-50.99%
|NA
|16.79%
|16.15%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.85%
|18.41%
Computer Point Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.99
|
|0.99
|Week Low/High
|0.99
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|0.99
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.75
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.30
|
|75.00
