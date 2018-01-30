Computer Point Ltd

The Company was incorporated on 14th September, 1984 and the Certificate of Commencement of Business was obtained on 23rd November, 1984. It was promoted by N.M.Javeri (former finance director of Burroughs Wellcome India, Ltd) and P. L. Ahuja (formerly an executive with Blue Star, Ltd.). The Company is a one stop supplier for all items required by the computer industry. The Company is engaged in d...> More