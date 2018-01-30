JUST IN
Computer Point Ltd.

BSE: 507833 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE607B01012
BSE LIVE 14:30 | 12 Mar 0.99 -0.05
(-4.81%)
OPEN

0.99

 HIGH

0.99

 LOW

0.99
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Computer Point Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Computer Point Ltd.

Computer Point Ltd

The Company was incorporated on 14th September, 1984 and the Certificate of Commencement of Business was obtained on 23rd November, 1984. It was promoted by N.M.Javeri (former finance director of Burroughs Wellcome India, Ltd) and P. L. Ahuja (formerly an executive with Blue Star, Ltd.). The Company is a one stop supplier for all items required by the computer industry. The Company is engaged in d...> More

Computer Point Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.08
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.38
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.20
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.09
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Computer Point Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 11.15 -
Other Income 0.5 -
Total Income 0.5 11.15 -95.52
Total Expenses 0.34 11.09 -96.93
Operating Profit 0.16 0.07 128.57
Net Profit 0.16 0.07 128.57
Equity Capital 30 30 -
Computer Point Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
VXL Instruments 8.73 4.30 11.63
Allied Computer. 0.54 -1.82 10.25
Vintron Info. 0.55 0.00 4.31
Computer Point 0.99 -4.81 2.97
Zenith Computers 1.77 -4.84 2.74
Crazy Infotech 0.20 0.00 1.34
Total Hospit. 1.28 0.00 1.03
Computer Point Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 1.83
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.07
Custodians 0.00
Other 72.10
Computer Point Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.18% -0.85%
1 Month -13.91% NA -1.44% -0.82%
3 Month -7.48% NA 1.74% 1.01%
6 Month NA NA 5.12% 4.37%
1 Year -50.99% NA 16.79% 16.15%
3 Year NA NA 16.85% 18.41%

Computer Point Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.99
0.99
Week Low/High 0.99
1.00
Month Low/High 0.99
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.75
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.30
75.00

