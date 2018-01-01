JUST IN
Computer Point Ltd.

BSE: 507833 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE607B01012
BSE 15:14 | 12 Mar 0.99 -0.05
(-4.81%)
OPEN

0.99

 HIGH

0.99

 LOW

0.99
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Computer Point Ltd
OPEN 0.99
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.04
VOLUME 400
52-Week high 2.10
52-Week low 0.75
P/E 12.38
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.99
Buy Qty 4600.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 0.99
CLOSE 1.04
VOLUME 400
52-Week high 2.10
52-Week low 0.75
P/E 12.38
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.99
Buy Qty 4600.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Computer Point Ltd. (COMPUTERPOINT) - Net Sales

Market Cap

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Sales (Rs crore)
Rajesh Exports 805.95 3.35 0.42 44947.73
ITC 270.00 10.60 4.09 40088.68
Hind. Unilever 1324.55 23.95 1.84 31890.00
Redington India 141.50 5.40 3.97 15052.33
Asian Paints 1130.95 3.20 0.28 14490.07
Titan Company 828.55 10.15 1.24 12614.54
Videocon Inds. 14.05 0.66 4.93 12329.40
Gitanjali Gems 15.05 -0.75 -4.75 10464.77
United Spirits 3137.15 163.50 5.50 8547.60
PC Jeweller 338.40 1.60 0.48 8099.44
Dabur India 327.15 0.35 0.11 5369.84
Marico 309.10 1.70 0.55 4850.75
Whirlpool India 1563.95 31.35 2.05 4772.45
Godrej Consumer 1079.25 5.75 0.54 4748.10
United Breweries 1031.70 16.75 1.65 4734.12
Kansai Nerolac 494.80 10.80 2.23 4404.07
Bajaj Electrical 574.50 11.35 2.02 4261.71
Berger Paints 246.05 -0.70 -0.28 4121.53
Colgate-Palm. 1042.65 3.35 0.32 3981.82
Compuage Info. 40.15 -2.00 -4.74 3551.33
