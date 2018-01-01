Conart Engineers Ltd.
|BSE: 522231
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE714D01012
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|44.25
|
2.35
(5.61%)
|
OPEN
42.00
|
HIGH
50.25
|
LOW
42.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Conart Engineers Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|42.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|41.90
|VOLUME
|10228
|52-Week high
|64.90
|52-Week low
|29.00
|P/E
|16.27
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|16.27
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Conart Engineers Ltd.
Incorporated in Dec.'73 as Conart Builders, the company was renamed Conart Engineers in 1992. It was promoted by Vinod S Sura, Ramesh S Sura and Jitendra S Sura. The company is primarily in the business of industrial civil construction projects for the textile, pharmaceutical, heavy engineering, chemical industries, commercial complexes, multi-storeyed buildings, effluent treatment systems, etc...> More
Conart Engineers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|13
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.72
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|16.27
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Sep 2010
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|54.47
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.81
Announcement
-
Postal Ballot And E-Voting Period Concluded On 23-Feb-2018 The Scrutinizer Submit The Report Of The
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017.
-
-
-
-
Conart Engineers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.72
|1.76
|225
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.14
|-57.14
|Total Income
|5.79
|1.9
|204.74
|Total Expenses
|5.34
|1.38
|286.96
|Operating Profit
|0.45
|0.52
|-13.46
|Net Profit
|0.24
|0.25
|-4
|Equity Capital
|3
|3
|-
Conart Engineers Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Jet Infraventure
|140.00
|1.19
|14.70
|Jay Mahesh Infra
|25.15
|0.00
|14.21
|PVV Infr
|27.85
|-4.95
|13.92
|Conart Engineers
|44.25
|5.61
|13.28
|Ishaan Infrastru
|19.70
|0.51
|12.75
|Rainbow Foundat.
|14.45
|-1.10
|7.96
|Narendra Prop.
|10.45
|-5.00
|7.43
Conart Engineers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Conart Engineers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.67%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-5.65%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|1.49%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-13.57%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|28.45%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|141.14%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Conart Engineers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|42.00
|
|50.25
|Week Low/High
|38.35
|
|50.25
|Month Low/High
|38.35
|
|50.25
|YEAR Low/High
|29.00
|
|65.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.30
|
|80.00
Quick Links for Conart Engineers:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices