JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Conart Engineers Ltd

Conart Engineers Ltd.

BSE: 522231 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE714D01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 44.25 2.35
(5.61%)
OPEN

42.00

 HIGH

50.25

 LOW

42.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Conart Engineers Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 42.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 41.90
VOLUME 10228
52-Week high 64.90
52-Week low 29.00
P/E 16.27
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 42.00
CLOSE 41.90
VOLUME 10228
52-Week high 64.90
52-Week low 29.00
P/E 16.27
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Conart Engineers Ltd.

Conart Engineers Ltd

Incorporated in Dec.'73 as Conart Builders, the company was renamed Conart Engineers in 1992. It was promoted by Vinod S Sura, Ramesh S Sura and Jitendra S Sura. The company is primarily in the business of industrial civil construction projects for the textile, pharmaceutical, heavy engineering, chemical industries, commercial complexes, multi-storeyed buildings, effluent treatment systems, etc...> More

Conart Engineers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.72
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.27
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 54.47
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.81
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Conart Engineers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.72 1.76 225
Other Income 0.06 0.14 -57.14
Total Income 5.79 1.9 204.74
Total Expenses 5.34 1.38 286.96
Operating Profit 0.45 0.52 -13.46
Net Profit 0.24 0.25 -4
Equity Capital 3 3 -
> More on Conart Engineers Ltd Financials Results

Conart Engineers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jet Infraventure 140.00 1.19 14.70
Jay Mahesh Infra 25.15 0.00 14.21
PVV Infr 27.85 -4.95 13.92
Conart Engineers 44.25 5.61 13.28
Ishaan Infrastru 19.70 0.51 12.75
Rainbow Foundat. 14.45 -1.10 7.96
Narendra Prop. 10.45 -5.00 7.43
> More on Conart Engineers Ltd Peer Group

Conart Engineers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.47
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 53.26
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.26
> More on Conart Engineers Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Conart Engineers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.67% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -5.65% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 1.49% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -13.57% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 28.45% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 141.14% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Conart Engineers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 42.00
50.25
Week Low/High 38.35
50.25
Month Low/High 38.35
50.25
YEAR Low/High 29.00
65.00
All TIME Low/High 1.30
80.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Conart Engineers: