Conart Engineers Ltd

Incorporated in Dec.'73 as Conart Builders, the company was renamed Conart Engineers in 1992. It was promoted by Vinod S Sura, Ramesh S Sura and Jitendra S Sura. The company is primarily in the business of industrial civil construction projects for the textile, pharmaceutical, heavy engineering, chemical industries, commercial complexes, multi-storeyed buildings, effluent treatment systems, etc...> More