Confidence Finance & Trading Ltd.

BSE: 504340 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE180M01033
BSE LIVE 13:16 | 12 Mar 4.21 -0.08
(-1.86%)
OPEN

4.21

 HIGH

4.21

 LOW

4.21
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Confidence Finance & Trading Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4.21
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.29
VOLUME 4
52-Week high 7.30
52-Week low 4.21
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.21
Sell Qty 9996.00
About Confidence Finance & Trading Ltd.

Confidence Finance & Trading Ltd

Confidence Finance & Trading Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 21.14
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Confidence Finance & Trading Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.29 0.32 -9.38
Other Income -
Total Income 0.29 0.32 -9.38
Total Expenses 0.25 0.25 0
Operating Profit 0.04 0.08 -50
Net Profit 0.03 0.07 -57.14
Equity Capital 10.25 10.25 -
> More on Confidence Finance & Trading Ltd Financials Results

Confidence Finance & Trading Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pawansut Holding 3.85 -1.79 4.35
Shashank Traders 14.00 1.67 4.33
Winy Commercial 5.50 1.85 4.33
Confidence Finan 4.21 -1.86 4.32
Dalal Street Inv 134.00 1.59 4.29
Abhishek Finle. 10.05 1.01 4.28
Daulat Sec. 8.32 -4.91 4.16
> More on Confidence Finance & Trading Ltd Peer Group

Confidence Finance & Trading Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 1.78
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 62.28
Custodians 0.00
Other 35.94
> More on Confidence Finance & Trading Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Confidence Finance & Trading Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.27% NA 0.04% -0.94%
1 Month -20.57% NA -1.58% -0.90%
3 Month -20.57% NA 1.60% 0.92%
6 Month NA NA 4.98% 4.29%
1 Year NA NA 16.63% 16.06%
3 Year -86.97% NA 16.69% 18.32%

Confidence Finance & Trading Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.21
4.21
Week Low/High 4.21
5.00
Month Low/High 4.21
5.00
YEAR Low/High 4.21
7.00
All TIME Low/High 4.21
332.00

