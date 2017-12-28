Confidence Finance & Trading Ltd.
|BSE: 504340
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE180M01033
|BSE LIVE 13:16 | 12 Mar
|4.21
|
-0.08
(-1.86%)
|
OPEN
4.21
|
HIGH
4.21
|
LOW
4.21
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Confidence Finance & Trading Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.21
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.29
|VOLUME
|4
|52-Week high
|7.30
|52-Week low
|4.21
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.21
|Sell Qty
|9996.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Confidence Finance & Trading Ltd.
Confidence Finance & Trading Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Sep 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|21.14
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.20
Announcement
-
-
-
-
Revised Unaudited Financial Result As Per Ind-As For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On 30Th Septemb
-
Investor Complaints Report For Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017
-
Fixed Record Date As On 28/12/2017 For Purpose Of Consolidation.
Confidence Finance & Trading Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.29
|0.32
|-9.38
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.29
|0.32
|-9.38
|Total Expenses
|0.25
|0.25
|0
|Operating Profit
|0.04
|0.08
|-50
|Net Profit
|0.03
|0.07
|-57.14
|Equity Capital
|10.25
|10.25
|-
Confidence Finance & Trading Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Pawansut Holding
|3.85
|-1.79
|4.35
|Shashank Traders
|14.00
|1.67
|4.33
|Winy Commercial
|5.50
|1.85
|4.33
|Confidence Finan
|4.21
|-1.86
|4.32
|Dalal Street Inv
|134.00
|1.59
|4.29
|Abhishek Finle.
|10.05
|1.01
|4.28
|Daulat Sec.
|8.32
|-4.91
|4.16
Confidence Finance & Trading Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Confidence Finance & Trading Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.27%
|NA
|0.04%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|-20.57%
|NA
|-1.58%
|-0.90%
|3 Month
|-20.57%
|NA
|1.60%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.98%
|4.29%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.63%
|16.06%
|3 Year
|-86.97%
|NA
|16.69%
|18.32%
Confidence Finance & Trading Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.21
|
|4.21
|Week Low/High
|4.21
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|4.21
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.21
|
|7.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.21
|
|332.00
