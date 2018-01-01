You are here » Home
Confidence Petroleum India Ltd.
|BSE: 526829
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE552D01024
|
BSE
15:50 | 12 Mar
|
30.35
|
-0.30
(-0.98%)
|
OPEN
30.50
|
HIGH
31.25
|
LOW
29.80
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Confidence Petroleum India Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Confidence Petroleum India Ltd.
Confidence Petroleum India Ltd
Incorporated in Jul.'94 as a private limited company, Deversa Gas-Chem was converted into a limited company in Sep.'94. The company was promoted by Ashok Jain and Narendra Mohnot.
The company came out with a public issue in Feb.'95 to set up two LPG bottling plants near Pali and Udaipur in Rajasthan. The installed capacity is 7200 tpa each with a total capacity of 14,400 tpa.Commercial producti...> More
Confidence Petroleum India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Confidence Petroleum India Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Confidence Petroleum India Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|147.97
|124.36
|18.99
|Other Income
|0.5
|0.36
|38.89
|Total Income
|148.47
|124.72
|19.04
|Total Expenses
|129.51
|111.67
|15.98
|Operating Profit
|18.96
|13.05
|45.29
|Net Profit
|7.05
|2.95
|138.98
|Equity Capital
|25.88
|25.88
| -
Confidence Petroleum India Ltd - Peer Group
Confidence Petroleum India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Confidence Petroleum India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.89%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.60%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-6.33%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|59.74%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|280.33%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|1402.48%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Confidence Petroleum India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|29.80
|
|31.25
|Week Low/High
|29.30
|
|34.00
|Month Low/High
|29.30
|
|36.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.60
|
|39.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|39.00
