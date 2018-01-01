JUST IN
Confidence Petroleum India Ltd.

BSE: 526829 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE552D01024
BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar 30.35 -0.30
(-0.98%)
OPEN

30.50

 HIGH

31.25

 LOW

29.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Confidence Petroleum India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Confidence Petroleum India Ltd.

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd

Incorporated in Jul.'94 as a private limited company, Deversa Gas-Chem was converted into a limited company in Sep.'94. The company was promoted by Ashok Jain and Narendra Mohnot. The company came out with a public issue in Feb.'95 to set up two LPG bottling plants near Pali and Udaipur in Rajasthan. The installed capacity is 7200 tpa each with a total capacity of 14,400 tpa.Commercial producti...> More

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   785
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.68
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 44.63
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 04 Dec 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.56
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.55
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 147.97 124.36 18.99
Other Income 0.5 0.36 38.89
Total Income 148.47 124.72 19.04
Total Expenses 129.51 111.67 15.98
Operating Profit 18.96 13.05 45.29
Net Profit 7.05 2.95 138.98
Equity Capital 25.88 25.88 -
Confidence Petroleum India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Uniply Inds. 400.00 0.70 956.40
Nath Bio-Genes 443.35 -0.58 842.36
Talwal.Better 269.15 -0.17 834.36
Confidence Petro 30.35 -0.98 785.46
Ricoh India 193.45 -4.99 769.35
Uniply Decor 60.25 0.08 737.16
KSE 2248.75 -4.86 719.60
Confidence Petroleum India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.71
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 37.49
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.80
Confidence Petroleum India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.89% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.60% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -6.33% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 59.74% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 280.33% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 1402.48% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 29.80
31.25
Week Low/High 29.30
34.00
Month Low/High 29.30
36.00
YEAR Low/High 7.60
39.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
39.00

