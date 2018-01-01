You are here » Home
» » Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd
Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd.
|BSE: 500226
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: CONSOFINVT
|ISIN Code: INE025A01027
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
67.70
|
3.10
(4.80%)
|
OPEN
67.95
|
HIGH
69.45
|
LOW
65.90
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|67.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|64.60
|VOLUME
|49700
|52-Week high
|95.60
|52-Week low
|55.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|67.50
|Buy Qty
|220.00
|Sell Price
|68.00
|Sell Qty
|206.00
|OPEN
|
|CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|67.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|64.60
|VOLUME
|49700
|52-Week high
|95.60
|52-Week low
|55.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|
|Buy Price
|67.50
|Buy Qty
|220.00
|Sell Price
|68.00
|Sell Qty
|206.00
Filter:
Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd. (CONSOFINVT) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|32.33
|32.33
|32.33
|Reserves
|360.50
|363.43
|317.67
|Total Shareholders Funds
|392.83
|395.76
|350.00
|Secured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Unsecured Loans
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|Total Debt
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|Total Liabilities
|392.86
|395.79
|350.02
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|3.86
|5.49
|5.49
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|306.08
|323.61
|339.03
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sundry Debtors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Cash and Bank
|0.18
|0.46
|0.18
|Loans and Advances
|93.62
|77.85
|10.26
|Total Current Assets
|93.80
|78.31
|10.44
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|0.61
|0.73
|0.77
|Provisions
|8.74
|8.86
|2.22
|Net Current Assets
|84.45
|68.72
|7.45
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|392.85
|395.78
|350.01
Quick Links for Consolidated Finvest & Holdings: