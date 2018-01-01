JUST IN
Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd.

BSE: 500226 Sector: Financials
NSE: CONSOFINVT ISIN Code: INE025A01027
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 67.70 3.10
(4.80%)
OPEN

67.95

 HIGH

69.45

 LOW

65.90
Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd. (CONSOFINVT) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 32.33 32.33 32.33
Reserves 360.50 363.43 317.67
Total Shareholders Funds 392.83 395.76 350.00
Secured Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Unsecured Loans 0.03 0.03 0.02
Total Debt 0.03 0.03 0.02
Total Liabilities 392.86 395.79 350.02
Application of Funds
Gross Block 3.86 5.49 5.49
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 306.08 323.61 339.03
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 0.00 0.00 0.00
Sundry Debtors 0.00 0.00 0.00
Cash and Bank 0.18 0.46 0.18
Loans and Advances 93.62 77.85 10.26
Total Current Assets 93.80 78.31 10.44
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 0.61 0.73 0.77
Provisions 8.74 8.86 2.22
Net Current Assets 84.45 68.72 7.45
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 392.85 395.78 350.01
