Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd.
|BSE: 539091
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE187R01011
Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd. (CONSECUTVEINTD) - Company Information
Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Company Secretary :
|Nabin Kumar Samanta
|AUDITOR :
|R Jain & Associates
|IND NAME :
|Finance & Investments
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|23 Ganesh Chandra Avenue, 3rd Floor,Kolkata,West Bengal-700013
|Ph : 91-33-22114457
|WEBSITE : http://www.consecutiveinvestment.com
|E-mail : tricon014@gmail.com/info@consecutiveinvestment.com
