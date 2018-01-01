JUST IN
Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd.

BSE: 539091 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE187R01011
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd

Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd. (CONSECUTVEINTD) - Company Information

Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd

COMPANY INFORMATION
Company Secretary : Nabin Kumar Samanta
AUDITOR : R Jain & Associates
IND NAME : Finance & Investments
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
23 Ganesh Chandra Avenue, 3rd Floor,Kolkata,West Bengal-700013
Ph : 91-33-22114457
WEBSITE : http://www.consecutiveinvestment.com
E-mail : tricon014@gmail.com/info@consecutiveinvestment.com

