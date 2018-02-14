JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Continental Chemicals Ltd

Continental Chemicals Ltd.

BSE: 506935 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE423K01015
BSE LIVE 13:38 | 09 Mar 6.77 0.32
(4.96%)
OPEN

6.13

 HIGH

6.77

 LOW

6.13
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Continental Chemicals Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 6.13
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6.45
VOLUME 150
52-Week high 6.77
52-Week low 4.18
P/E 15.04
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 6.77
Buy Qty 450.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 6.13
CLOSE 6.45
VOLUME 150
52-Week high 6.77
52-Week low 4.18
P/E 15.04
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 6.77
Buy Qty 450.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Continental Chemicals Ltd.

Continental Chemicals Ltd

Continental Chemicals Ltd. (CCL) was established in 1984 as a public ltd company. CCL started its manufacturing activities in 1985 for the erstwhile Soviet Union to whom over five million tons of soaps and detergents were exported and for the various units of the govt. of India including Ministry of Defence Indian Railways Indian Air Force were the major buyers. CCL since 1993 i.e. after the disin...> More

Continental Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.45
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.04
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.93
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.45
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Continental Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.16 0.2 -20
Other Income 0.09 -
Total Income 0.26 0.21 23.81
Total Expenses 0.23 0.18 27.78
Operating Profit 0.03 0.02 50
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 1 1 -
> More on Continental Chemicals Ltd Financials Results

Continental Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Natura Hue Chem 4.37 0.00 1.81
IB Infotech 13.78 0.00 1.76
Transglobe Foods 5.99 -4.92 1.74
Cont. Chemicals 6.77 4.96 0.68
> More on Continental Chemicals Ltd Peer Group

Continental Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 13.32
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 85.28
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.39
> More on Continental Chemicals Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Continental Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.07% -0.86%
1 Month NA NA -1.54% -0.83%
3 Month NA NA 1.64% 1.00%
6 Month NA NA 5.01% 4.37%
1 Year NA NA 16.67% 16.15%
3 Year NA NA 16.73% 18.41%

Continental Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.13
6.77
Week Low/High 6.13
7.00
Month Low/High 5.55
7.00
YEAR Low/High 4.18
7.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
28.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Continental Chemicals: