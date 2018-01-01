JUST IN
Continental Chemicals Ltd.

BSE: 506935 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE423K01015
BSE 13:38 | 09 Mar 6.77 0.32
(4.96%)
OPEN

6.13

 HIGH

6.77

 LOW

6.13
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Continental Chemicals Ltd
OPEN 6.13
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6.45
VOLUME 150
52-Week high 6.77
52-Week low 4.18
P/E 15.04
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 6.77
Buy Qty 450.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Continental Chemicals Ltd. (CONTCHEMICALS) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
ITC 270.00 329,383.78 55,448.46 10,200.90 45,522.03
Hind. Unilever 1,324.55 286,698.84 34,487.00 4,490.00 7,549.00
Asian Paints 1,130.95 108,480.72 16,203.39 1,803.10 7,105.97
Titan Company 828.55 73,558.67 12,716.89 761.86 4,421.44
Godrej Consumer 1,079.25 73,529.30 5,088.99 848.03 4,578.49
Dabur India 327.15 57,627.47 5,369.84 998.33 3,993.61
United Spirits 3,137.15 45,592.20 25,398.80 169.90 6,020.70
Marico 309.10 39,898.63 4,868.88 842.70 3,039.03
P & G Hygiene 9,415.45 30,562.55 2,419.16 432.73 530.29
Colgate-Palm. 1,042.65 28,360.08 4,520.20 577.43 1,300.63
United Breweries 1,031.70 27,278.15 10,228.16 229.33 2,934.27
Kansai Nerolac 494.80 26,664.77 4,936.05 505.94 2,841.21
Emami 1,066.80 24,216.36 2,340.75 346.37 2,182.21
Berger Paints 246.05 23,891.45 4,608.53 446.45 2,043.07
Rajesh Exports 805.95 23,799.70 45,016.58 461.34 9,183.57
Gillette India 6,560.15 21,379.53 1,788.24 253.08 505.30
Whirlpool India 1,563.95 19,841.83 5,192.06 310.49 1,622.22
PC Jeweller 338.40 13,345.14 8,104.58 430.53 4,175.71
Symphony 1,796.90 12,569.32 667.17 173.16 457.96
Kajaria Ceramics 571.90 9,093.21 2,720.11 270.16 1,200.38
