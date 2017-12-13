JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Continental Controls Ltd

Continental Controls Ltd.

BSE: 531460 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE545B01022
BSE 10:34 | 28 Feb 4.19 -0.22
(-4.99%)
OPEN

4.19

 HIGH

4.19

 LOW

4.19
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Continental Controls Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 4.19
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.41
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 9.72
52-Week low 3.85
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 4.19
Buy Qty 600.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 4.19
CLOSE 4.41
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 9.72
52-Week low 3.85
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 4.19
Buy Qty 600.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Continental Controls Ltd.

Continental Controls Ltd

Continental Controls, promoted by Navin Gordhandas Thakkar, Rajesh G Thakkar and Vinay G Thakkar is into manufacture of Thermal Overload Protectors which are widely used in industries like consumer electronics, domestic appliances, refrigeration and engineering industries. Later the company has diversified into Software business. CCL incorporated as a public limited company in Mar.'95 has taken...> More

Continental Controls Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.24
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Continental Controls Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.33 1.36 -2.21
Other Income 0.01 0.02 -50
Total Income 1.33 1.38 -3.62
Total Expenses 1.26 1.22 3.28
Operating Profit 0.07 0.16 -56.25
Net Profit -0.18 0.05 -460
Equity Capital 6.15 6.15 -
> More on Continental Controls Ltd Financials Results

Continental Controls Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sterling Powerg. 10.09 4.99 5.15
Advance Powerin. 2.96 4.96 3.45
KLK Electrical 12.00 4.35 3.18
Cont. Controls 4.19 -4.99 2.58
Thana Electric 5.59 -4.93 1.11
> More on Continental Controls Ltd Peer Group

Continental Controls Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 24.56
Banks/FIs 0.23
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 46.72
Custodians 0.00
Other 28.49
> More on Continental Controls Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Continental Controls Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -38.83% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -48.34% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 39.20% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Continental Controls Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.19
4.19
Week Low/High 0.00
4.19
Month Low/High 4.00
4.00
YEAR Low/High 3.85
10.00
All TIME Low/High 0.65
36.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Continental Controls: