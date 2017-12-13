You are here » Home
Continental Controls Ltd.
|BSE: 531460
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE545B01022
|
BSE
10:34 | 28 Feb
|
4.19
|
-0.22
(-4.99%)
|
OPEN
4.19
|
HIGH
4.19
|
LOW
4.19
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Continental Controls Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.19
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.41
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|9.72
|52-Week low
|3.85
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|4.19
|Buy Qty
|600.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|4.19
|CLOSE
|4.41
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|9.72
|52-Week low
|3.85
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|4.19
|Buy Qty
|600.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2.58
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Continental Controls Ltd.
Continental Controls Ltd
Continental Controls, promoted by Navin Gordhandas Thakkar, Rajesh G Thakkar and Vinay G Thakkar is into manufacture of Thermal Overload Protectors which are widely used in industries like consumer electronics, domestic appliances, refrigeration and engineering industries. Later the company has diversified into Software business.
CCL incorporated as a public limited company in Mar.'95 has taken
Continental Controls Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Continental Controls Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Continental Controls Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.33
|1.36
|-2.21
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|-50
|Total Income
|1.33
|1.38
|-3.62
|Total Expenses
|1.26
|1.22
|3.28
|Operating Profit
|0.07
|0.16
|-56.25
|Net Profit
|-0.18
|0.05
|-460
|Equity Capital
|6.15
|6.15
| -
Continental Controls Ltd - Peer Group
Continental Controls Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Continental Controls Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-38.83%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-48.34%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|39.20%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Continental Controls Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.19
|
|4.19
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.19
|Month Low/High
|4.00
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.85
|
|10.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.65
|
|36.00
