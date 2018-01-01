JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Continental Controls Ltd

Continental Controls Ltd.

BSE: 531460 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE545B01022
BSE 10:34 | 28 Feb 4.19 -0.22
(-4.99%)
OPEN

4.19

 HIGH

4.19

 LOW

4.19
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Continental Controls Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 4.19
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.41
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 8.87
52-Week low 3.85
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 4.19
Buy Qty 600.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 4.19
CLOSE 4.41
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 8.87
52-Week low 3.85
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 4.19
Buy Qty 600.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Continental Controls Ltd. (CONTCONTROLS) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
Larsen & Toubro 1,309.85 183,555.82 66,301.35 5,453.74 57,156.56
Siemens 1,105.40 39,363.29 11,348.30 1,133.60 7,966.10
Bharat Electron 150.40 36,953.28 9,140.44 1,547.62 8,474.64
Bharat Forge 735.05 34,223.93 4,066.13 585.08 6,711.12
B H E L 86.90 31,904.47 29,474.99 495.86 41,164.84
Havells India 504.95 31,564.42 6,585.96 539.04 3,485.28
A B B 1,431.10 30,325.01 9,189.68 376.25 3,938.81
Cummins India 776.85 21,534.28 5,428.75 734.63 4,081.68
Crompton Gr. Con 233.80 14,654.58 4,091.68 290.69 1,206.71
Honeywell Auto 15,894.50 14,050.74 2,444.72 169.45 1,193.72
Thermax 1,161.60 13,840.46 3,870.29 144.83 2,545.19
Sterlite Tech. 340.90 13,670.09 2,401.18 140.74 2,185.86
AIA Engg. 1,443.65 13,613.62 2,122.40 417.31 2,567.33
L&T Technology 1,291.80 13,234.49 3,112.50 449.00 1,531.50
Graphite India 675.10 13,191.45 1,391.75 112.28 1,980.48
Sundram Fasten. 578.15 12,146.93 3,158.64 315.48 1,952.44
Finolex Cables 704.60 10,776.86 2,670.75 315.88 1,884.39
HEG 2,683.50 10,723.27 896.02 -50.10 1,560.21
GMR Infra. 17.40 10,502.47 1,179.77 -3684.11 12,610.66
Engineers India 163.40 10,325.57 1,448.64 325.04 2,797.01
NEXT

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Continental Controls: