Continental Petroleums Ltd.

BSE: 523232 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE369D01015
BSE 10:28 | 12 Mar 40.95 1.95
(5.00%)
OPEN

40.95

 HIGH

40.95

 LOW

40.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Continental Petroleums Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Continental Petroleums Ltd.

Continental Petroleums Ltd

Continental Petroleums Ltd a listed Company at the Mumbai Stock Exchange had set up complete plant at Behror, RIICO Industrial Area in Rajasthan during 1988-89 to manufacture various kinds of lubricants & greases for Automotive & Industrial application. The end products contained in consumer packs & pouches and standard barrels are marketed by the Company in the Registered Trade Mark 'Mobolene' in...> More

Continental Petroleums Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.09
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 13.25
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 30.77
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Continental Petroleums Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 40.57 5.67 615.52
Other Income -
Total Income 40.57 5.67 615.52
Total Expenses 39.33 5.44 622.98
Operating Profit 1.24 0.23 439.13
Net Profit 0.44 0.09 388.89
Equity Capital 2.78 2.78 -
Continental Petroleums Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Chromatic India 2.06 -2.83 14.64
Link Pharma Chem 31.00 -1.59 13.76
Shreyas Interm. 7.41 -4.88 11.93
Cont. Petroleums 40.95 5.00 11.38
Indo Euro Indch. 12.51 0.00 11.32
GBL Industries 21.00 0.24 10.50
Omkar Pharmachem 10.20 4.94 10.28
Continental Petroleums Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 34.22
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 58.90
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.88
Continental Petroleums Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 10.98% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 13.75% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 164.19% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 164.19% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Continental Petroleums Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 40.00
40.95
Week Low/High 34.00
40.95
Month Low/High 34.00
47.00
YEAR Low/High 14.75
48.00
All TIME Low/High 0.20
65.00

