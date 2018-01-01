You are here » Home
Continental Petroleums Ltd.
|BSE: 523232
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE369D01015
|
BSE
10:28 | 12 Mar
|
40.95
|
1.95
(5.00%)
|
OPEN
40.95
|
HIGH
40.95
|
LOW
40.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Continental Petroleums Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|40.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|39.00
|VOLUME
|694
|52-Week high
|48.00
|52-Week low
|14.75
|P/E
|13.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|40.95
|Buy Qty
|6.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Continental Petroleums Ltd.
Continental Petroleums Ltd
Continental Petroleums Ltd a listed Company at the Mumbai Stock Exchange had set up complete plant at Behror, RIICO Industrial Area in Rajasthan during 1988-89 to manufacture various kinds of lubricants & greases for Automotive & Industrial application. The end products contained in consumer packs & pouches and standard barrels are marketed by the Company in the Registered Trade Mark 'Mobolene' in...> More
Continental Petroleums Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Continental Petroleums Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Continental Petroleums Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|40.57
|5.67
|615.52
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|40.57
|5.67
|615.52
|Total Expenses
|39.33
|5.44
|622.98
|Operating Profit
|1.24
|0.23
|439.13
|Net Profit
|0.44
|0.09
|388.89
|Equity Capital
|2.78
|2.78
| -
Continental Petroleums Ltd - Peer Group
Continental Petroleums Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Continental Petroleums Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|10.98%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|13.75%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|164.19%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|164.19%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Continental Petroleums Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|40.00
|
|40.95
|Week Low/High
|34.00
|
|40.95
|Month Low/High
|34.00
|
|47.00
|YEAR Low/High
|14.75
|
|48.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.20
|
|65.00
Quick Links for Continental Petroleums: