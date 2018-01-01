JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Continental Petroleums Ltd

Continental Petroleums Ltd.

BSE: 523232 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE369D01015
BSE 10:28 | 12 Mar 40.95 1.95
(5.00%)
OPEN

40.95

 HIGH

40.95

 LOW

40.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Continental Petroleums Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 40.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 39.00
VOLUME 694
52-Week high 48.00
52-Week low 14.75
P/E 13.25
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 40.95
Buy Qty 6.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 40.95
CLOSE 39.00
VOLUME 694
52-Week high 48.00
52-Week low 14.75
P/E 13.25
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 40.95
Buy Qty 6.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Continental Petroleums Ltd. (CONTPETROLEUMS) - Price Performance

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) 1-DAY (%) 1-WK (%) 1-MTH (%) 3-MTH (%) 6-MTH (%) 1-YR (%) 3-YR (%)
Pidilite Inds. 890.45 1.43 0.14 -0.20 0.28 4.65 30.28 53.80
Castrol India 206.75 1.25 2.89 4.52 2.07 6.04 1.72 -14.46
Godrej Inds. 538.90 -1.25 -0.93 -2.36 -8.51 -16.85 9.34 59.49
Tata Chemicals 690.85 0.55 2.26 -3.40 -5.26 8.96 23.48 53.90
Aarti Inds. 1158.35 -0.51 -0.43 2.08 27.54 34.67 49.65 234.30
BASF India 2086.40 1.42 0.40 -5.64 4.67 43.08 73.31 78.24
Solar Inds. 987.95 -0.38 -3.51 -4.46 -14.23 10.78 36.81 45.55
Guj Fluorochem 779.65 -0.06 -0.76 -0.80 -11.43 8.70 31.90 1.83
Atul 2689.00 1.91 1.01 -2.08 5.10 24.43 24.64 115.43
Himadri Specialt 148.70 1.23 -4.65 -11.75 -5.29 39.43 250.71 726.11
Guj Alkalies 705.95 0.68 -0.29 -7.14 -3.80 48.04 76.25 314.41
Gulf Oil Lubric. 925.35 -3.65 -5.60 -10.99 -4.05 16.35 35.60 91.15
Linde India 476.50 0.28 -2.74 -10.14 -3.22 16.66 18.83 11.92
S H Kelkar & Co. 272.65 -0.29 -3.42 -4.20 6.78 5.95 -5.87 (-)
Navin Fluo.Intl. 788.40 -1.76 -2.67 -4.18 13.42 17.81 52.95 368.73
Phillips Carbon 1066.00 3.72 -4.90 -7.98 11.56 33.18 278.55 773.05
Sharda Cropchem 379.50 -2.30 -2.69 -4.03 -16.27 -14.07 -18.55 18.87
Deepak Nitrite 235.25 -0.59 -8.69 -12.09 15.63 33.51 98.02 228.33
NOCIL 192.65 -1.08 -6.48 -2.43 11.75 35.57 132.25 422.09
Sudarshan Chem. 411.05 -1.58 -4.74 -7.31 8.23 11.61 20.24 375.20
NEXT

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Continental Petroleums: