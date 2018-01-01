You are here » Home
Continental Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 538868
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE183Q01012
|
BSE
14:09 | 12 Apr
|
Continental Securities Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Continental Securities Ltd
|OPEN
|6.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.81
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|6.50
|52-Week low
|6.50
|P/E
|24.07
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Continental Securities Ltd. (CONTSECURITIES) - Financial Overview
|Figures in () Crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Total Interest income
|0.40
|0.33
|0.42
|Net interest income
|0.40
|0.33
|0.41
|Non-interest income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Operating income
|0.40
|0.33
|0.41
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.06
|0.12
|Profit Before Tax
|0.13
|0.06
|0.02
|Tax
|0.03
|0.01
|0.01
|Profit After Tax
|0.10
|0.05
|0.01
|
|Share Capital
|3.25
|3.25
|3.25
|Reserves
|0.38
|0.29
|0.24
|Net Worth
|3.63
|3.54
|3.49
|Deposits
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Borrowings
|0.01
|0.03
|0.05
|Investments
|0.37
|0.43
|0.43
|Advances
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Debtors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
