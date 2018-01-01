JUST IN
Continental Securities Ltd.

BSE: 538868 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE183Q01012
BSE 14:09 | 12 Apr Continental Securities Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Continental Securities Ltd
OPEN 6.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6.81
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 6.50
52-Week low 6.50
P/E 24.07
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Continental Securities Ltd. (CONTSECURITIES) - Financial Overview

Figures in () Crore 2017 2016 2015
Total Interest income 0.40 0.33 0.42
Net interest income 0.40 0.33 0.41
Non-interest income 0.00 0.00 0.00
Operating income 0.40 0.33 0.41
Depreciation 0.04 0.06 0.12
Profit Before Tax 0.13 0.06 0.02
Tax 0.03 0.01 0.01
Profit After Tax 0.10 0.05 0.01
 
Share Capital 3.25 3.25 3.25
Reserves 0.38 0.29 0.24
Net Worth 3.63 3.54 3.49
Deposits 0.00 0.00 0.00
Borrowings 0.01 0.03 0.05
Investments 0.37 0.43 0.43
Advances 0.00 0.00 0.00
Debtors 0.00 0.00 0.00
