Container Corporation Of India Ltd

Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR) was set up in March of the year 1988 and commenced operation from November of the year 1989 taking over the existing network of 7 Inland Container Depots (ICDs) from the Indian Railways to profitably satisfy the customer's needs for high- quality, cost-effective logistics services. From its humble beginning, it is now an undisputed market leader havi...> More