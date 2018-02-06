You are here » Home
» Company
» Container Corporation Of India Ltd
Container Corporation Of India Ltd.
|BSE: 531344
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CONCOR
|ISIN Code: INE111A01017
|
BSE
15:41 | 12 Mar
|
1238.10
|
-9.25
(-0.74%)
|
OPEN
1255.00
|
HIGH
1255.00
|
LOW
1234.25
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
1238.25
|
-10.45
(-0.84%)
|
OPEN
1258.70
|
HIGH
1258.70
|
LOW
1235.25
|OPEN
|1255.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1247.35
|VOLUME
|7756
|52-Week high
|1500.00
|52-Week low
|962.44
|P/E
|27.65
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|30,175
|Buy Price
|1238.10
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1258.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1248.70
|VOLUME
|150535
|52-Week high
|1500.00
|52-Week low
|961.64
|P/E
|27.65
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|30,175
|Buy Price
|1238.55
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|1238.65
|Sell Qty
|122.00
|OPEN
|1255.00
|CLOSE
|1247.35
|VOLUME
|7756
|52-Week high
|1500.00
|52-Week low
|962.44
|P/E
|27.65
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|30,175
|Buy Price
|1238.10
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1258.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1248.70
|VOLUME
|150535
|52-Week high
|1500.00
|52-Week low
|961.64
|P/E
|27.65
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|30174.97
|Buy Price
|1238.55
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|1238.65
|Sell Qty
|122.00
About Container Corporation Of India Ltd.
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR) was set up in March of the year 1988 and commenced operation from November of the year 1989 taking over the existing network of 7 Inland Container Depots (ICDs) from the Indian Railways to profitably satisfy the customer's needs for high- quality, cost-effective logistics services. From its humble beginning, it is now an undisputed market leader havi...> More
Container Corporation Of India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Container Corporation Of India Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Container Corporation Of India Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1639.55
|1314.31
|24.75
|Other Income
|72.67
|84.52
|-14.02
|Total Income
|1712.22
|1398.83
|22.4
|Total Expenses
|1193.98
|1053.77
|13.31
|Operating Profit
|518.24
|345.06
|50.19
|Net Profit
|289.08
|185.99
|55.43
|Equity Capital
|243.72
|194.97
| -
Container Corporation Of India Ltd - Peer Group
Container Corporation Of India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Container Corporation Of India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.35%
|-5.65%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.55%
|-6.03%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-4.40%
|-4.71%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-11.44%
|-8.94%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|24.32%
|26.88%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-5.34%
|-3.50%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Container Corporation Of India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1234.25
|
|1255.00
|Week Low/High
|1227.00
|
|1310.00
|Month Low/High
|1227.00
|
|1356.00
|YEAR Low/High
|962.44
|
|1500.00
|All TIME Low/High
|23.00
|
|1555.00
Quick Links for Container Corporation Of India: