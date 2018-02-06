JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Container Corporation Of India Ltd

Container Corporation Of India Ltd.

BSE: 531344 Sector: Others
NSE: CONCOR ISIN Code: INE111A01017
BSE 15:41 | 12 Mar 1238.10 -9.25
(-0.74%)
OPEN

1255.00

 HIGH

1255.00

 LOW

1234.25
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1238.25 -10.45
(-0.84%)
OPEN

1258.70

 HIGH

1258.70

 LOW

1235.25
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1255.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1247.35
VOLUME 7756
52-Week high 1500.00
52-Week low 962.44
P/E 27.65
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 30,175
Buy Price 1238.10
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 1255.00
CLOSE 1247.35
VOLUME 7756
52-Week high 1500.00
52-Week low 962.44
P/E 27.65
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 30,175
Buy Price 1238.10
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Container Corporation Of India Ltd.

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR) was set up in March of the year 1988 and commenced operation from November of the year 1989 taking over the existing network of 7 Inland Container Depots (ICDs) from the Indian Railways to profitably satisfy the customer's needs for high- quality, cost-effective logistics services. From its humble beginning, it is now an undisputed market leader havi...> More

Container Corporation Of India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   30,175
EPS - TTM () [*S] 44.77
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 27.65
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   96.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 1.22
Book Value / Share () [*S] 374.52
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Container Corporation Of India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1639.55 1314.31 24.75
Other Income 72.67 84.52 -14.02
Total Income 1712.22 1398.83 22.4
Total Expenses 1193.98 1053.77 13.31
Operating Profit 518.24 345.06 50.19
Net Profit 289.08 185.99 55.43
Equity Capital 243.72 194.97 -
> More on Container Corporation Of India Ltd Financials Results

Container Corporation Of India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Container Corpn. 1238.10 -0.74 30174.97
Blue Dart Exp. 4167.50 -1.41 9889.48
Allcargo Logist. 156.05 -2.62 3834.15
Mahindra Logis. 505.85 7.31 3598.62
> More on Container Corporation Of India Ltd Peer Group

Container Corporation Of India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.80
Banks/FIs 0.09
FIIs 25.87
Insurance 5.35
Mutual Funds 10.09
Indian Public 2.02
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.73
> More on Container Corporation Of India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Container Corporation Of India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.35% -5.65% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.55% -6.03% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -4.40% -4.71% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -11.44% -8.94% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 24.32% 26.88% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -5.34% -3.50% 17.24% 19.01%

Container Corporation Of India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1234.25
1255.00
Week Low/High 1227.00
1310.00
Month Low/High 1227.00
1356.00
YEAR Low/High 962.44
1500.00
All TIME Low/High 23.00
1555.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Container Corporation Of India: