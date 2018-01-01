JUST IN
Container Corporation Of India Ltd.

BSE: 531344 Sector: Others
NSE: CONCOR ISIN Code: INE111A01017
BSE 15:41 | 12 Mar 1238.10 -9.25
(-0.74%)
OPEN

1255.00

 HIGH

1255.00

 LOW

1234.25
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1238.25 -10.45
(-0.84%)
OPEN

1258.70

 HIGH

1258.70

 LOW

1235.25
OPEN 1255.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1247.35
VOLUME 7756
52-Week high 1500.00
52-Week low 973.60
P/E 27.65
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 30,175
Buy Price 1238.10
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Container Corporation Of India Ltd. (CONCOR) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2017 2016 2015
Debt-Equity Ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Current Ratio 1.24 2.07 3.03
Asset turnover ratio 1.57 1.44 1.16
Inventory turnover ratio 277.65 336.85 338.29
Debtors turnover ratio 123.72 139.64 160.61
Interest Coverage ratio 317.52 4088.34 5178.80
Operating Margin (%) 27.07 27.63 29.85
Net Profit Margin (%) 15.12 15.87 18.76
Return on Capital Employed (%) 13.65 16.23 17.59
Return on Net Worth (%) 9.98 11.90 14.33
