Container Corporation Of India Ltd.
|BSE: 531344
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CONCOR
|ISIN Code: INE111A01017
|
BSE
15:41 | 12 Mar
|
1238.10
|
-9.25
(-0.74%)
|
OPEN
1255.00
|
HIGH
1255.00
|
LOW
1234.25
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
1238.25
|
-10.45
(-0.84%)
|
OPEN
1258.70
|
HIGH
1258.70
|
LOW
1235.25
|OPEN
|1255.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1247.35
|VOLUME
|7756
|52-Week high
|1500.00
|52-Week low
|973.60
|P/E
|27.65
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|30,175
|Buy Price
|1238.10
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Container Corporation Of India Ltd. (CONCOR) - Financial Ratios
|Ratios
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Current Ratio
|1.24
|2.07
|3.03
|Asset turnover ratio
|1.57
|1.44
|1.16
|Inventory turnover ratio
|277.65
|336.85
|338.29
|Debtors turnover ratio
|123.72
|139.64
|160.61
|Interest Coverage ratio
|317.52
|4088.34
|5178.80
|Operating Margin (%)
|27.07
|27.63
|29.85
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|15.12
|15.87
|18.76
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|13.65
|16.23
|17.59
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|9.98
|11.90
|14.33
