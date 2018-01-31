JUST IN
Contil India Ltd.

BSE: 531067 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE080G01011
BSE 11:22 | 09 Mar 8.79 -0.46
(-4.97%)
OPEN

8.79

 HIGH

8.79

 LOW

8.79
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Contil India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Contil India Ltd.

Contil India Ltd

Contil India Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is engaged in the trading of equities, mutual funds, and commodities. The company's shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange....> More

Contil India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.30
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 29.30
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 15.48
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.57
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Contil India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.11 0.07 57.14
Other Income -
Total Income 0.11 0.07 57.14
Total Expenses 0.08 0.04 100
Operating Profit 0.03 0.03 -
Net Profit 0.03 0.03 0
Equity Capital 3.09 3.09 -
Contil India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mah. Corporation 0.29 0.00 3.92
Arihant's Sec 7.58 0.00 3.79
Dazzel Confindiv 0.19 0.00 2.81
Contil India 8.79 -4.97 2.72
Market Creators 5.35 -4.63 2.68
Explicit Fin. 2.49 -4.96 2.31
Visagar Finan. 0.70 0.00 2.28
Contil India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 38.37
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 56.43
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.20
Contil India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 26.11% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -2.66% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 47.24% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Contil India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.79
8.79
Week Low/High 8.79
10.00
Month Low/High 8.02
10.00
YEAR Low/High 5.46
10.00
All TIME Low/High 0.80
16.00

