Contil India Ltd.
|BSE: 531067
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE080G01011
|BSE 11:22 | 09 Mar
|8.79
|
-0.46
(-4.97%)
|
OPEN
8.79
|
HIGH
8.79
|
LOW
8.79
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Contil India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.79
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.25
|VOLUME
|299
|52-Week high
|10.20
|52-Week low
|5.46
|P/E
|29.30
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|9.70
|Sell Qty
|70.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|29.30
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Contil India Ltd.
Contil India Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is engaged in the trading of equities, mutual funds, and commodities. The company's shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange....> More
Contil India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.30
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|29.30
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|15.48
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.57
Announcement
-
Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended December 2017.
-
-
-
Statement Of Investors Complaint For The Quarter Ended December 2017.
-
Revised Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30/06/2017.
-
Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter And Half Year Ended On 30Th September 2017 In Compliance Of
Contil India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.11
|0.07
|57.14
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.11
|0.07
|57.14
|Total Expenses
|0.08
|0.04
|100
|Operating Profit
|0.03
|0.03
|-
|Net Profit
|0.03
|0.03
|0
|Equity Capital
|3.09
|3.09
|-
Contil India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Mah. Corporation
|0.29
|0.00
|3.92
|Arihant's Sec
|7.58
|0.00
|3.79
|Dazzel Confindiv
|0.19
|0.00
|2.81
|Contil India
|8.79
|-4.97
|2.72
|Market Creators
|5.35
|-4.63
|2.68
|Explicit Fin.
|2.49
|-4.96
|2.31
|Visagar Finan.
|0.70
|0.00
|2.28
Contil India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Contil India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|26.11%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-2.66%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|47.24%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Contil India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.79
|
|8.79
|Week Low/High
|8.79
|
|10.00
|Month Low/High
|8.02
|
|10.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.46
|
|10.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.80
|
|16.00
