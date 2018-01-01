You are here » Home
» » Continental Forgings Ltd
Continental Forgings Ltd.
|BSE: 513387
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Continental Forgings Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Continental Forgings Ltd
Filter:
Continental Forgings Ltd. (CONTINENTALFORG) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|0.00
|0.00
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit Before Tax
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Tax
|-0.01
|-0.01
|
|Share Capital
|4.42
|4.42
|Reserves
|-3.27
|-3.26
|Net Worth
|1.15
|1.16
|Loans
|0.06
|0.06
|Gross Block
|1.43
|1.43
|Investments
|0.00
|0.00
|Cash
|0.01
|0.00
|Debtors
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Working Capital
|0.04
|0.05
|
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|
|
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|
|
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
Quick Links for Continental Forgings: