JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Continental Forgings Ltd

Continental Forgings Ltd.

BSE: 513387 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Continental Forgings Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Continental Forgings Ltd
Filter:

Continental Forgings Ltd. (CONTINENTALFORG) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2016 2015
Net Sales 0.00 0.00
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.01
Other Income 0.00 0.00
Interest 0.00 0.00
Depreciation 0.00 0.00
Profit Before Tax -0.01 -0.01
Tax 0.00 0.00
Profit After Tax -0.01 -0.01
 
Share Capital 4.42 4.42
Reserves -3.27 -3.26
Net Worth 1.15 1.16
Loans 0.06 0.06
Gross Block 1.43 1.43
Investments 0.00 0.00
Cash 0.01 0.00
Debtors 0.00 0.00
Net Working Capital 0.04 0.05
 
Operating Profit Margin (%)
Net Profit Margin (%)
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.00 0.00
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Continental Forgings: