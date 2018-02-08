Control Print Ltd

Promoted by Basant Kabra and Anirudh Joshi, Control Print India (CPIL) was incorporated on 14 Jan.'91. It manufactures non-contact type coding and marking machines based on drop-on-demand inkjet printing technology and contact-type versatile electro-pneumatic imprinting machines, in technical collaboration with Avery Dennison, US, a Fortune-500 company. CPIL has a manufacturing and and assembli...> More