Control Print Ltd.
|BSE: 522295
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: CONTROLPR
|ISIN Code: INE663B01015
|BSE 15:41 | 12 Mar
|426.15
|
-4.00
(-0.93%)
|
OPEN
443.20
|
HIGH
445.00
|
LOW
425.00
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|429.45
|
-0.75
(-0.17%)
|
OPEN
430.30
|
HIGH
439.80
|
LOW
426.10
|OPEN
|443.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|430.15
|VOLUME
|966
|52-Week high
|554.00
|52-Week low
|244.20
|P/E
|21.98
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|696
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|426.15
|Sell Qty
|6.00
About Control Print Ltd.
Promoted by Basant Kabra and Anirudh Joshi, Control Print India (CPIL) was incorporated on 14 Jan.'91. It manufactures non-contact type coding and marking machines based on drop-on-demand inkjet printing technology and contact-type versatile electro-pneumatic imprinting machines, in technical collaboration with Avery Dennison, US, a Fortune-500 company. CPIL has a manufacturing and and assembli...> More
Control Print Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|696
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|19.39
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|21.98
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|30.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|08 Feb 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.34
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|109.60
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.89
Control Print Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|42.09
|33.95
|23.98
|Other Income
|0.97
|0.21
|361.9
|Total Income
|43.06
|34.15
|26.09
|Total Expenses
|29.85
|27.59
|8.19
|Operating Profit
|13.21
|6.57
|101.07
|Net Profit
|6.34
|1.51
|319.87
|Equity Capital
|15.67
|15.67
|-
Control Print Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Huhtamaki PPL
|307.00
|1.02
|2317.85
|Polyplex Corpn
|488.45
|-1.88
|1562.06
|Jindal Poly Film
|338.70
|2.08
|1483.17
|Control Print
|426.15
|-0.93
|695.90
|TCPL Packaging
|605.35
|-0.85
|550.87
|Cosmo Films
|274.45
|-0.38
|533.53
|Everest Kanto
|45.45
|-5.61
|509.95
Control Print Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Control Print Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.43%
|-4.76%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.97%
|-5.56%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-14.64%
|-14.24%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|11.43%
|11.84%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|56.04%
|60.63%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|202.81%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Control Print Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|425.00
|
|445.00
|Week Low/High
|423.95
|
|466.00
|Month Low/High
|423.95
|
|468.00
|YEAR Low/High
|244.20
|
|554.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|554.00
