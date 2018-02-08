JUST IN
Control Print Ltd.

BSE: 522295 Sector: Industrials
NSE: CONTROLPR ISIN Code: INE663B01015
BSE 15:41 | 12 Mar 426.15 -4.00
(-0.93%)
OPEN

443.20

 HIGH

445.00

 LOW

425.00
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 429.45 -0.75
(-0.17%)
OPEN

430.30

 HIGH

439.80

 LOW

426.10
About Control Print Ltd.

Control Print Ltd

Promoted by Basant Kabra and Anirudh Joshi, Control Print India (CPIL) was incorporated on 14 Jan.'91. It manufactures non-contact type coding and marking machines based on drop-on-demand inkjet printing technology and contact-type versatile electro-pneumatic imprinting machines, in technical collaboration with Avery Dennison, US, a Fortune-500 company. CPIL has a manufacturing and and assembli...> More

Control Print Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   696
EPS - TTM () [*S] 19.39
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.98
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 1.34
Book Value / Share () [*S] 109.60
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.89
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Control Print Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 42.09 33.95 23.98
Other Income 0.97 0.21 361.9
Total Income 43.06 34.15 26.09
Total Expenses 29.85 27.59 8.19
Operating Profit 13.21 6.57 101.07
Net Profit 6.34 1.51 319.87
Equity Capital 15.67 15.67 -
Control Print Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Huhtamaki PPL 307.00 1.02 2317.85
Polyplex Corpn 488.45 -1.88 1562.06
Jindal Poly Film 338.70 2.08 1483.17
Control Print 426.15 -0.93 695.90
TCPL Packaging 605.35 -0.85 550.87
Cosmo Films 274.45 -0.38 533.53
Everest Kanto 45.45 -5.61 509.95
Control Print Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.74
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 9.75
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 1.36
Indian Public 23.82
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.10
Control Print Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.43% -4.76% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.97% -5.56% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -14.64% -14.24% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 11.43% 11.84% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 56.04% 60.63% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 202.81% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Control Print Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 425.00
445.00
Week Low/High 423.95
466.00
Month Low/High 423.95
468.00
YEAR Low/High 244.20
554.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
554.00

