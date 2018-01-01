You are here » Home
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd.
|BSE: 531556
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: CORALFINAC
|ISIN Code: INE558D01021
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
37.90
|
0.90
(2.43%)
|
OPEN
37.00
|
HIGH
39.65
|
LOW
37.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
38.20
|
1.15
(3.10%)
|
OPEN
36.95
|
HIGH
39.80
|
LOW
36.95
About Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd.
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd
Incorporated in 1995, the Coral India Finance and Housing Ltd, is been promoted by the CORAL GROUP. The company is concentrated on Financing Activities including for Housing.
During the year 2000-01, the net profit of the company is declined by over 40% as compared to previous year. The net profit is stood at Rs.17.62 lakhs as against Rs.31.77 lakhs in the previous year.
The impact of the ec...
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd - Financial Results
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd - Peer Group
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.54%
|-5.56%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-9.11%
|3.10%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-46.20%
|-46.16%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-54.58%
|-47.42%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|52.21%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|239.91%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|37.00
|
|39.65
|Week Low/High
|36.50
|
|42.00
|Month Low/High
|35.25
|
|44.00
|YEAR Low/High
|21.08
|
|105.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.32
|
|105.00
