Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd.

BSE: 531556 Sector: Financials
NSE: CORALFINAC ISIN Code: INE558D01021
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 37.90 0.90
(2.43%)
OPEN

37.00

 HIGH

39.65

 LOW

37.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 38.20 1.15
(3.10%)
OPEN

36.95

 HIGH

39.80

 LOW

36.95
About Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd.

Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd

Incorporated in 1995, the Coral India Finance and Housing Ltd, is been promoted by the CORAL GROUP. The company is concentrated on Financing Activities including for Housing. During the year 2000-01, the net profit of the company is declined by over 40% as compared to previous year. The net profit is stood at Rs.17.62 lakhs as against Rs.31.77 lakhs in the previous year. The impact of the ec...> More

Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   189
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.45
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.47
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.54
Book Value / Share () [*S] 31.70
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.87 4.6 49.35
Other Income -
Total Income 6.87 4.6 49.35
Total Expenses 1.14 0.84 35.71
Operating Profit 5.72 3.76 52.13
Net Profit 4.41 3.13 40.89
Equity Capital 9.98 9.98 -
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Stampede Cap. 8.70 -0.11 199.23
Global Infratech 74.05 0.00 194.31
Monarch Networth 63.95 -0.08 193.83
Coral India Fin. 37.90 2.43 189.12
Dolat Investment 10.64 0.00 187.26
Inventure Grow. 22.10 4.99 185.64
STEL Holdings 96.85 -3.10 178.79
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.37
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 4.91
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 15.37
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.35
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.54% -5.56% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -9.11% 3.10% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -46.20% -46.16% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -54.58% -47.42% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 52.21% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 239.91% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 37.00
39.65
Week Low/High 36.50
42.00
Month Low/High 35.25
44.00
YEAR Low/High 21.08
105.00
All TIME Low/High 0.32
105.00

