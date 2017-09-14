Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd.
|BSE: 531556
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: CORALFINAC
|ISIN Code: INE558D01021
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|37.90
|
0.90
(2.43%)
|
OPEN
37.00
|
HIGH
39.65
|
LOW
37.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|38.20
|
1.15
(3.10%)
|
OPEN
36.95
|
HIGH
39.80
|
LOW
36.95
|OPEN
|37.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|37.00
|VOLUME
|9868
|52-Week high
|105.10
|52-Week low
|21.08
|P/E
|15.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|189
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|36.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|37.05
|VOLUME
|92420
|52-Week high
|106.50
|52-Week low
|29.50
|P/E
|15.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|189
|Buy Price
|38.35
|Buy Qty
|32.00
|Sell Price
|38.45
|Sell Qty
|186.00
|OPEN
|37.00
|CLOSE
|37.00
|VOLUME
|9868
|52-Week high
|105.10
|52-Week low
|21.08
|P/E
|15.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|189
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|36.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|37.05
|VOLUME
|92420
|52-Week high
|106.50
|52-Week low
|29.50
|P/E
|15.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|189.12
|Buy Price
|38.35
|Buy Qty
|32.00
|Sell Price
|38.45
|Sell Qty
|186.00
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd. (CORALFINAC) - Announcements
-
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 31St December2017
24/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
24/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd Closure of Trading Window
16/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd Board Meeting On January 24Th 2018
16/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
16/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd Statement Of Deviation & Variation For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
09/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd Financial Results For September 30Th 2017 (30.09.2017).
09/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter & Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017.
03/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
03/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd Closure of Trading Window
25/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd Closure of Trading Window
25/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd Board Meeting On November 03Rd 2017.
25/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd Compliance Certificate Pursuant To Regulation 7 (3) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (L
17/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd Compliance Certificate From PCS As Per Regulation 40(9)And 40(10) Under SEBI (Listing Obligations A
17/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017.
13/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd Disclosure Under Regulation 32(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulati
06/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd Annual Report_2016-2017
18/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd Voting Results For The 23Rd Annual General Meeting Of The Company.
14/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd Scrutinizer Report For The 23Rd Annual General Meeting Of The Company.
14/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd Proceedings Of The 23Rd Annual General Meeting Of The Company.
14/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
Quick Links for Coral India Finance & Housing:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices