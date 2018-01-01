JUST IN
Coral Laboratories Ltd.

BSE: 524506 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE683E01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 550.95 -8.00
(-1.43%)
OPEN

558.95

 HIGH

558.95

 LOW

550.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Coral Laboratories Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 558.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 558.95
VOLUME 1406
52-Week high 1190.00
52-Week low 550.00
P/E 14.11
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 197
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Coral Laboratories Ltd.

Coral Laboratories Ltd

Coral Laboratories Limited has been promoted by Navin B Doshi of the DWD group. The Company is spearheaded by Kishor R Mehta as Executive Director. CLL produces various pharmaceutical formulations. To Manufacture pharmaceutical formulations like tablets,capsules the company went into public issue in March 94 at a total cost of Rs.2.5 crores. The project has been completed successfully CLL

Coral Laboratories Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   197
EPS - TTM () [*S] 39.04
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.11
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 11 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.90
Book Value / Share () [*S] 397.68
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.39
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Coral Laboratories Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 19.08 25.08 -23.92
Other Income 1.41 1.25 12.8
Total Income 20.49 26.33 -22.18
Total Expenses 17.4 18.11 -3.92
Operating Profit 3.09 8.22 -62.41
Net Profit 2.12 5.05 -58.02
Equity Capital 3.57 3.57 -
> More on Coral Laboratories Ltd Financials Results

Coral Laboratories Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Albert David 370.00 0.00 211.27
Wintac 204.00 0.37 204.41
Lasa Supergeneri 88.20 -4.96 201.63
Coral Labs. 550.95 -1.43 196.69
Lyka Labs 50.05 0.50 140.84
Brooks Lab. 84.75 1.56 137.21
Bal Pharma 89.80 -1.32 127.25
> More on Coral Laboratories Ltd Peer Group

Coral Laboratories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.51
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 1.92
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.47
> More on Coral Laboratories Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Coral Laboratories Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.06% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.84% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -40.32% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -43.78% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -25.17% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 135.55% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Coral Laboratories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 550.00
558.95
Week Low/High 550.00
598.00
Month Low/High 550.00
640.00
YEAR Low/High 550.00
1190.00
All TIME Low/High 7.25
1190.00

