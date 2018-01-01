Coral Laboratories Ltd.
|BSE: 524506
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE683E01017
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|550.95
|
-8.00
(-1.43%)
|
OPEN
558.95
|
HIGH
558.95
|
LOW
550.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Coral Laboratories Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|558.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|558.95
|VOLUME
|1406
|52-Week high
|1190.00
|52-Week low
|550.00
|P/E
|14.11
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|197
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Coral Laboratories Ltd.
Coral Laboratories Limited has been promoted by Navin B Doshi of the DWD group. The Company is spearheaded by Kishor R Mehta as Executive Director. CLL produces various pharmaceutical formulations. To Manufacture pharmaceutical formulations like tablets,capsules the company went into public issue in March 94 at a total cost of Rs.2.5 crores. The project has been completed successfully CLL ...> More
Coral Laboratories Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|197
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|39.04
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|14.11
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|11 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.90
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|397.68
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.39
Announcement
-
-
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Thursday 25Th January2018
-
REGULATION 13(3) - STATEMENT OF INVESTOR COMPLAINTS FOR QUARTER ENDED 31.12.2017
-
STATEMENT OF DEVIATION AND VARIATION FOR QUARTER ENDED 31 ST DECEMBER2017
-
Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September2017
Coral Laboratories Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|19.08
|25.08
|-23.92
|Other Income
|1.41
|1.25
|12.8
|Total Income
|20.49
|26.33
|-22.18
|Total Expenses
|17.4
|18.11
|-3.92
|Operating Profit
|3.09
|8.22
|-62.41
|Net Profit
|2.12
|5.05
|-58.02
|Equity Capital
|3.57
|3.57
|-
Coral Laboratories Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Albert David
|370.00
|0.00
|211.27
|Wintac
|204.00
|0.37
|204.41
|Lasa Supergeneri
|88.20
|-4.96
|201.63
|Coral Labs.
|550.95
|-1.43
|196.69
|Lyka Labs
|50.05
|0.50
|140.84
|Brooks Lab.
|84.75
|1.56
|137.21
|Bal Pharma
|89.80
|-1.32
|127.25
Coral Laboratories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Coral Laboratories Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.06%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.84%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-40.32%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-43.78%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-25.17%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|135.55%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Coral Laboratories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|550.00
|
|558.95
|Week Low/High
|550.00
|
|598.00
|Month Low/High
|550.00
|
|640.00
|YEAR Low/High
|550.00
|
|1190.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.25
|
|1190.00
