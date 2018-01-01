You are here » Home
» » Coral Laboratories Ltd
Coral Laboratories Ltd.
|BSE: 524506
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE683E01017
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
550.95
|
-8.00
(-1.43%)
|
OPEN
558.95
|
HIGH
558.95
|
LOW
550.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Coral Laboratories Ltd
|OPEN
|558.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|558.95
|VOLUME
|1406
|52-Week high
|1190.00
|52-Week low
|550.00
|P/E
|14.11
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|197
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|14.11
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|197
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|558.95
|CLOSE
|558.95
|VOLUME
|1406
|52-Week high
|1190.00
|52-Week low
|550.00
|P/E
|14.11
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|197
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|14.11
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|196.69
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Coral Laboratories Ltd. (CORALLABS) - Raw Materials
Company raw materials
|No Information Available.
Quick Links for Coral Laboratories: