Coral Newsprints Ltd.

BSE: 530755 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE715D01019
Coral Newsprints Ltd. (CORALNEWSPRINT) - Locations

Location Type Address
Registered Office A-138 First Floor
Vikas Marg Shakarpur
Delhi - India
FAX - 91-011-22429586
Phone1 - 91-011-22010998
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - cnpl_5000@rediffmail.com
Corporate Office A-138 1st Floor
Vikas Marg
Delhi - India
FAX - 91-011-22429586
Phone1 - 91-011-22010998
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - cnpl_5000@rediffmail.com
Factory/plant 4 K M Stone Delhi Road
Gajraula
Amroha - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-05924-253313
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.

