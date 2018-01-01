You are here » Home
Cords Cable Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 532941
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: CORDSCABLE
|ISIN Code: INE792I01017
|
BSE
15:22 | 12 Mar
|
84.40
|
-4.40
(-4.95%)
|
OPEN
88.80
|
HIGH
90.00
|
LOW
84.40
|
NSE
15:27 | 12 Mar
|
85.15
|
-4.45
(-4.97%)
|
OPEN
90.75
|
HIGH
90.75
|
LOW
85.15
Cords Cable Industries Ltd. (CORDSCABLE) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|51.42
|51.42
|51.42
|51.42
|51.42
|Total Promoters
|51.42
|51.42
|51.42
|51.42
|51.42
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|0.73
|1.25
|1.14
|0.83
|0.82
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.27
|0.49
|0.47
|0.10
|0.10
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.47
|0.76
|0.67
|0.73
|0.73
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|47.85
|47.34
|47.45
|47.76
|47.76
|Indian Public
|32.54
|31.08
|30.26
|37.50
|36.54
|Others
|15.31
|16.26
|17.19
|10.26
|11.22
|Total Non Promoter
|48.58
|48.59
|48.59
|48.59
|48.58
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.01
|100.01
|100.01
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
Quick Links for Cords Cable Industries: