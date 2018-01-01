JUST IN
Cords Cable Industries Ltd.

BSE: 532941 Sector: Engineering
NSE: CORDSCABLE ISIN Code: INE792I01017
BSE 15:22 | 12 Mar 84.40 -4.40
(-4.95%)
OPEN

88.80

 HIGH

90.00

 LOW

84.40
NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 85.15 -4.45
(-4.97%)
OPEN

90.75

 HIGH

90.75

 LOW

85.15
Cords Cable Industries Ltd. (CORDSCABLE) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 51.42 51.42 51.42 51.42 51.42
Total Promoters 51.42 51.42 51.42 51.42 51.42
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.73 1.25 1.14 0.83 0.82
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.27 0.49 0.47 0.10 0.10
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.47 0.76 0.67 0.73 0.73
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 47.85 47.34 47.45 47.76 47.76
Indian Public 32.54 31.08 30.26 37.50 36.54
Others 15.31 16.26 17.19 10.26 11.22
Total Non Promoter 48.58 48.59 48.59 48.59 48.58
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.01 100.01 100.01 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

